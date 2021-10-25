COVID-19 vaccine availability: Where to find it Monday

(John Moore / Getty)

(LAS CRUCES, NM) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Las Cruces have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Las Cruces:

940 N Main St CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (575) 524-5900

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-09:00pm

Phone: 575-888-4756

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 10:00 am - 04:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 04:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 04:00 pm

3291 Del Rey Blvd #3 Del Rey Pharmacy

Phone: (575) 888-4756

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

1285 El Paseo Rd Sav-On Pharmacy

Phone: 575-541-1264

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

2551 E Lohman Ave Sav-On Pharmacy

Phone: 575-521-9841

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

2711 N Telshor Blvd Sams Club

Phone: 575-521-7858

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

3990 E Lohman Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 575-522-1457

Available vaccine types: Moderna

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

1256 El Paseo Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 575-525-8713

Available vaccine types: Moderna, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen

Hours: Monday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Tuesday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Wednesday: 12:00am - 12:00am

3375 Rinconada Blvd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 575-382-9100

Available vaccine types: Moderna

Hours: Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

3100 N Main St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 575-525-0298

Available vaccine types: Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen

Hours: Monday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Tuesday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Wednesday: 12:00am - 12:00am

2300 E Lohman Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 575-647-2506

Available vaccine types: Moderna

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

571 Walton Blvd Walmart Inc

Phone: 575-525-1222

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm

3331 Rinconada Blvd Walmart Inc

Phone: 575-680-3772

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

1550 S Valley Dr Walmart Inc

Phone: 575-523-4924

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

150 Sonoma Ranch Blvd Walmart Inc

Phone: 575-323-6098

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.