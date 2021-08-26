Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Springfield

(Alex Grimm / Getty)

(SPRINGFIELD, MA) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Springfield have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Springfield:

300 Cooley St Big Y Phcy

Phone: 413-783-0105

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

970 St James Ave CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (413) 737-6346

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am-10:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-10:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-08:00pm

991 Main St CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (413) 827-7143

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm

615 Belmont Ave CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (413) 732-2998

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 12:00am-12:00am; Friday: 12:00am-12:00am; Saturday: 12:00am-12:00am

1242 Parker St CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (413) 796-5501

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm

770 Boston Rd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (413) 783-0125

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm

600 State St CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (413) 736-0351

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Thursday: 12:00am-12:00am; Friday: 12:00am-12:00am; Saturday: 12:00am-12:00am

1600 Boston Post Rd Stop & Shop

Phone: 413-543-5428

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00am-7:00pm; Friday: 9:00am-7:00pm; Saturday: 9:00am-5:00pm

1277 Liberty St Stop & Shop

Phone: 413-732-7040

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00am-8:00pm; Friday: 9:00am-8:00pm; Saturday: 9:00am-5:00pm

625 Carew St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 413-205-1495

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Saturday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

126 Island Pond Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 413-737-6294

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

501 Sumner Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 413-746-1563

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Friday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Saturday: 12:00am - 12:00am

1105 Boston Rd Walmart Inc

Phone: 413-782-6699

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.