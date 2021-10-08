CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Vaccine database: Beaumont sites that have it on hand

Beaumont News Watch
Beaumont News Watch
 12 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yzps6_0aSKoli600

(John Moore / Getty)

(BEAUMONT, TX) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Beaumont have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Beaumont:

3890 Phelan Blvd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (409) 832-8001

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm

Visit source for more information

6850 Eastex Fwy

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (409) 892-8511

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm

Visit source for more information

3595 College St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:52:48 PDT

Phone: (409) 835-1788

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm

Visit source for more information

3025 Dowlen Rd

H-E-B

Phone: 409-860-4212

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am - 06:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 05:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3590 College St

H-E-B

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:54:08 PDT

Phone: 409-813-8452

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am - 06:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 05:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3610 N Major Dr

Kings Pharmacy Beaumont

Phone: 409-860-0040

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 09:00 am - 05:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 01:00 pm; Sunday: Unknown

Visit source for more information

3965 Dowlen Rd

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:53 PDT

Phone: (409) 899-8697

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3845 Phelan Blvd

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:53 PDT

Phone: (409) 833-4437

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1615 I-10

Sams Club

Phone: 409-842-5071

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Sunday: Unknown

Visit source for more information

3990 E Lucas Dr

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 409-898-2990

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

6795 Calder Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 409-860-3909

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

3605 College St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 409-832-7374

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Saturday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am

Visit source for more information

3885 Dowlen Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 409-924-7570

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Saturday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Sunday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

4145 Dowlen Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 409-899-9203

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 0

