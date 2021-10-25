COVID-19 vaccine availability: Where to find it Monday

(Sean Gardner / Getty)

(BEAUMONT, TX) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Beaumont have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Beaumont:

3890 Phelan Blvd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (409) 832-8001

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

6850 Eastex Fwy CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (409) 892-8511

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

3595 College St CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:52:48 PDT

Phone: (409) 835-1788

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Phone: 409-860-4212

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Wednesday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:54:08 PDT

Phone: 409-813-8452

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Wednesday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm

3610 N Major Dr Kings Pharmacy Beaumont

Phone: 409-860-0040

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 09:00 am - 05:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am - 05:00 pm; Wednesday: 09:00 am - 05:00 pm

3965 Dowlen Rd Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:53 PDT

Phone: (409) 899-8697

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

3845 Phelan Blvd Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:53 PDT

Phone: (409) 833-4437

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

1615 I-10 Sams Club

Phone: 409-842-5071

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

3990 E Lucas Dr Walgreens Co.

Phone: 409-898-2990

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

6795 Calder Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 409-860-3909

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

3605 College St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 409-832-7374

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Tuesday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Wednesday: 12:00am - 12:00am

3885 Dowlen Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 409-924-7570

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

4145 Dowlen Rd Walmart Inc

Phone: 409-899-9203

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.