CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tyler, TX

Tyler vaccinations: COVID-19 inoculation sites in the area

Tyler News Watch
Tyler News Watch
 12 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13UePn_0aSKojwe00

(Scott Olson / Getty)

(TYLER, TX) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Tyler, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Tyler:

1702 S Broadway Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (903) 526-8183

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm

Visit source for more information

2626 E 5th St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (903) 531-2550

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm

Visit source for more information

2025 S SW Loop 323

Sams Club

Phone: 903-597-2296

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Sunday: Unknown

Visit source for more information

2415 E 5th St

Tyler Rx Pharmacy

Phone: (903) 593-1400

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 8:30 am - 6:00 pm; Saturday: closed; Sunday: closed

Visit source for more information

110 S SW Loop 323

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 903-526-5361

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

1620 S Broadway Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 903-533-0367

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

5415 S Broadway Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 903-939-9298

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Saturday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am

Visit source for more information

2120 E SE Loop 323

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 903-593-1507

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

3820 TX-64

Walmart Inc

Phone: 903-597-2888

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 8:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

5050 Troup Hwy

Walmart Inc

Phone: 903-534-1333

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 8:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

6801 S Broadway Ave

Walmart Inc

Phone: 903-581-4296

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1900 E SE Loop 323

Walmart Inc

Phone: 903-508-6121

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

5976 Old Jacksonville Hwy

Walmart Inc

Phone: 903-405-6213

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2151 Frankston Hwy

Walmart Inc

Phone: 903-405-6197

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

450 S SE Loop 323

Walmart Inc

Phone: 903-405-6391

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 2

preacher
06-13

Please rethink taking this injection. As of June 4th, according to the CDC-linked VAERS tracking system, these vaccines have resulted in the following in the US: 5888 deaths (more than all prior vaccines over the last 20 years), 2190 heart attacks, and 652 miscarriages! Please, please reconsider.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Tyler, TX
COVID-19 Vaccines
Tyler, TX
Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Vaccines
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Tyler, TX
Tyler, TX
Health
Tyler, TX
Vaccines
Tyler, TX
Government
Elko Daily Free Press

Elko hospital sees record surge of virus patients, deaths

ELKO – Hospital and county officials pleaded for local residents to get vaccinated for COVID-19 and to practice other health precautions Friday as virus deaths and hospitalizations soared to record levels. “Our medical-surgical unit and our intensive care unit have both been near capacity for several days,” stated Northeastern Nevada...
ELKO, NV
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#Inoculation#Americans#White House#Johnson Johnson Janssen#Pfizer Biontech
Best Life

This Is the Only COVID Vaccine That's More Effective Over Time, CDC Says

Though still relatively rare, breakthrough COVID infections have hit tens of thousands of people across the U.S. over the last few months, from celebrities like comedian Chris Rock and actor Hilary Duff to senators and professional baseball players. Research has determined that many different factors, including age and underlying medical conditions, can make someone more likely to catch the virus even after vaccination. But outside factors like the dominating Delta variant and the mere passage of time have seemingly played a part, too—at least for most of the vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Getting Priority With This One Thing, Officials Say

In recent months, it's been clear there are a number of advantages to getting the COVID shot, beyond just being much more protected against the virus. Vaccinated people have fewer restrictions and are able to travel more freely than unvaccinated people because they're less likely to contract or transmit COVID. Now, however, health officials are urging states to give unvaccinated individuals priority access to one thing: The National Institutes of Health (NIH) recently updated its guidelines to say unvaccinated people should be prioritized over vaccinated people for monoclonal antibody treatment. Tennessee is the first state to embrace this guidance, but it's likely to spread.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
International Business Times

Woman Dies Of Brain Hemorrhage Just Days After Receiving J&J COVID-19 Vaccine

A 20-year-old woman in Slovenia died of a brain hemorrhage just days after receiving the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, leading the government to temporarily suspend the vaccine’s distribution. The woman, whose identity has not been revealed to the public, was hospitalized on Monday at the Ljubljana University Medical...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Elko Daily Free Press

Elko County ends month with 25 COVID-related deaths

ELKO – Elko County ended its deadliest month of the COVID-19 pandemic Sept. 30 as hospitalizations and new cases also continued to climb. Four deaths on Wednesday and Thursday raised the total to 25 for the month, far more than the 17 who died last December prior to vaccines becoming widely available. The total death toll is now 94, with more than a quarter occurring in the past month alone.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
Tyler News Watch

Tyler News Watch

Tyler, TX
111
Followers
286
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tyler News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy