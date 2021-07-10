Cancel
Waco, TX

Waco vaccinations: COVID-19 inoculation sites in the area

Waco Today
Waco Today
 10 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FZcib_0aSKoi3v00

(Oli Scarff / Getty)

(WACO, TX) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Waco have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Waco:

601 N Valley Mills Dr

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:22:39 PDT

Phone: (254) 741-0237

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

820 S 5th St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (254) 296-0175

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

5401 Bosque Blvd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:22:39 PDT

Phone: (254) 399-9140

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

1301 Wooded Acres Dr

H-E-B

Phone: 254-776-1027

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am - 07:00 pm; Sunday: 09:00 am - 06:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm

Visit source for more information

9100 Woodway Dr

H-E-B

Phone: 254-751-0912

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am - 07:00 pm; Sunday: 09:00 am - 06:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3801 N 19th St

H-E-B

Phone: 254-753-2226

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am - 06:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 05:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1821 S Valley Mills Dr

H-E-B

Phone: 254-757-3344

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am - 07:00 pm; Sunday: 09:00 am - 06:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm

Visit source for more information

10412 China Spring Rd A

Pharmacy Plus 10

Phone: (254) 836-5255

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3308 Hillcrest Dr

Pharmacy Plus 5

Phone: (254) 756-5383

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 3:00 pm; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2301 E Waco Dr

Sams Club

Phone: 254-799-2408

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4100 Bosque Blvd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 254-751-7215

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

4320 Franklin Ave

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:20:31 PDT

Phone: 254-751-0464

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Waco Today

Waco Today

Waco, TX
With Waco Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Waco, TX
Waco, TX
Texas Coronavirus
Texas Health
Waco, TX
Texas Government
Waco, TX
Waco, TX
COVID-19 Vaccines
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
Jen Psaki
Americas
