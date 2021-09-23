CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

COVID-19 vaccine: Schenectady sites that have it on hand

 19 hours ago
(Joe Raedle / Getty)

(SCHENECTADY, NY) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Schenectady have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Schenectady:

1204 Eastern Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 06:26:44 PDT

Phone: (518) 372-0250

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am-10:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-10:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-10:00pm

1628 Chrisler Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (518) 382-5391

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm

3916 Carman Rd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (518) 357-0061

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm

501 Duanesburg Rd

Housecalls Pharmacy 176

Phone: 518-356-2968

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 8:30 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

1400 Altamont Ave

Hannaford

Phone: 518-357-2054

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00am-8:00pm; Friday: 9:00am-8:00pm; Saturday: 9:00am-6:00pm

262 Saratoga Rd

Hannaford

Phone: 518-384-0246

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00am-8:00pm; Friday: 9:00am-8:00pm; Saturday: 9:00am-6:00pm

290 Saratoga Rd

Market 32 Pharmacy 038

Phone: 518-399-6474

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

1640 Eastern Pkwy

Price Chopper Pharmacy 001

Phone: 518-372-0340

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

1879 Altamont Ave

Price Chopper Pharmacy 175

Phone: 518-357-4050

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

442 Balltown Rd

Price Chopper Pharmacy 191

Phone: 518-346-6218

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

1344 Gerling St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 518-930-7357

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

1203 Eastern Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 518-393-4549

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am - 12:00am; Friday: 08:00am - 12:00am; Saturday: 08:00am - 12:00am

1320 Altamont Ave

Walmart Inc

Phone: 518-355-2596

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

