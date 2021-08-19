Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Clarksville
(Chris McGrath / Getty)
(CLARKSVILLE, TN) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Clarksville have it on hand, according to an online database.
After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.
“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.
Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Clarksville:
Phone: 931-221-6537
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Thursday: 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm; Friday: Unknown; Saturday: Unknown
Phone: 931-233-0444
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:00 pm
Phone: (931) 233-0444
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:00 pm
Phone: (931) 906-3181
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Thursday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Phone: (931) 553-0254
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Thursday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Phone: (931) 920-8684
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Thursday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Phone: 866-442-5301
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Thursday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm; Saturday: Unknown
Phone: (931) 551-7036
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Thursday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Friday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Saturday: 9:00am - 7:00pm
Phone: (931) 503-2561
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Thursday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Friday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Saturday: 9:00am - 7:00pm
Phone: (931) 358-3789
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Thursday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Friday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Saturday: 9:00am - 7:00pm
Phone: 931-552-0733
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Phone: 931-552-2552
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:00 pm
Phone: (931) 552-2552
Available vaccine types: Moderna
Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:00 pm
Phone: (931) 552-2558
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:00 pm
Phone: 931-553-8127
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Phone: 931-645-8439
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Phone: 931-552-1010
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Phone: 931-436-9565
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Phone: 931-436-9581
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Phone: 931-771-0009
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)
Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.
