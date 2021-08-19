Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Clarksville

(Chris McGrath / Getty)

(CLARKSVILLE, TN) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Clarksville have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Clarksville:

524 College St Ard Building Student Health Services

Phone: 931-221-6537

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm; Friday: Unknown; Saturday: Unknown

400 TN-149 Hilltop Pharmacy

Phone: 931-233-0444

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:00 pm

2100 Lowes Dr Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (931) 906-3181

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Thursday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

1489 Madison St Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (931) 553-0254

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Thursday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

110 Dover Crossing Rd Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (931) 920-8684

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Thursday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

330 Pageant Ln Montgomery County Health Department

Phone: 866-442-5301

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Thursday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm; Saturday: Unknown

1771 Madison St Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (931) 551-7036

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Friday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Saturday: 9:00am - 7:00pm

1490 Tiny Town Rd Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (931) 503-2561

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Friday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Saturday: 9:00am - 7:00pm

920 TN-76 Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (931) 358-3789

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Friday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Saturday: 9:00am - 7:00pm

3315 Guthrie Hwy Sams Club

Phone: 931-552-0733

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

1500 Madison St The Medicine Shoppe

Phone: 931-552-2552

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:00 pm

1756 State Hwy 48 The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy

Phone: (931) 552-2558

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:00 pm

3050 Wilma Rudolph Blvd Walmart Inc

Phone: 931-553-8127

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

1680 Fort Campbell Blvd Walmart Inc

Phone: 931-645-8439

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

2315 Madison St Walmart Inc

Phone: 931-552-1010

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

2551 Whitfield Rd Walmart Inc

Phone: 931-436-9565

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

216 Dover Rd Walmart Inc

Phone: 931-436-9581

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

408 Tiny Town Rd Walmart Inc

Phone: 931-771-0009

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.