Clarksville, TN

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Clarksville

Clarksville Updates
Clarksville Updates
 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U4h5h_0aSKodeI00

(Chris McGrath / Getty)

(CLARKSVILLE, TN) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Clarksville have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Clarksville:

524 College St

Ard Building Student Health Services

Phone: 931-221-6537

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm; Friday: Unknown; Saturday: Unknown

Visit source for more information

400 TN-149

Hilltop Pharmacy

Phone: 931-233-0444

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2100 Lowes Dr

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (931) 906-3181

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Thursday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1489 Madison St

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (931) 553-0254

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Thursday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

110 Dover Crossing Rd

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (931) 920-8684

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Thursday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

330 Pageant Ln

Montgomery County Health Department

Phone: 866-442-5301

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Thursday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm; Saturday: Unknown

Visit source for more information

1771 Madison St

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (931) 551-7036

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Friday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Saturday: 9:00am - 7:00pm

Visit source for more information

1490 Tiny Town Rd

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (931) 503-2561

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Friday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Saturday: 9:00am - 7:00pm

Visit source for more information

920 TN-76

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (931) 358-3789

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Friday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Saturday: 9:00am - 7:00pm

Visit source for more information

3315 Guthrie Hwy

Sams Club

Phone: 931-552-0733

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1500 Madison St

The Medicine Shoppe

Phone: 931-552-2552

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1756 State Hwy 48

The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy

Phone: (931) 552-2558

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3050 Wilma Rudolph Blvd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 931-553-8127

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1680 Fort Campbell Blvd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 931-645-8439

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2315 Madison St

Walmart Inc

Phone: 931-552-1010

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2551 Whitfield Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 931-436-9565

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

216 Dover Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 931-436-9581

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

408 Tiny Town Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 931-771-0009

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

