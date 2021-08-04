Cancel
Ann Arbor, MI

Ann Arbor vaccinations: COVID-19 inoculation sites in the area

Posted by 
Ann Arbor News Watch
Ann Arbor News Watch
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E6Dv8_0aSKoVXM00

(Christopher Furlong / Getty)

(ANN ARBOR, MI) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Ann Arbor, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Ann Arbor:

209 S State St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (734) 769-1804

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

3535 Plymouth Rd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (734) 994-3636

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

2228 S Main St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (734) 663-1811

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

2000 W Waters Rd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (734) 996-5547

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-07:00pm

Visit source for more information

2641 Plymouth Rd

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-04 06:27:42 PDT

Phone: (734) 994-0180

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Friday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

400 S Maple Rd

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-04 06:27:42 PDT

Phone: (734) 213-5343

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Wednesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3145 Ann Arbor-Saline Rd

Meijer

Phone: 734-997-3910

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

5645 Jackson Rd

Meijer

Phone: 734-222-0310

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

2603 Jackson Ave

Rite Aid

Phone: 734-663-1362

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2980 Packard St

Rite Aid

Phone: 734-971-1013

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2781 Plymouth Rd

Rite Aid

Phone: 734-761-6404

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2355 Jackson Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 734-794-0162

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

317 S State St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 734-352-3623

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

3255 Washtenaw Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 734-975-2902

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Ann Arbor News Watch

Ann Arbor News Watch

Ann Arbor, MI
