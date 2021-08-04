Ann Arbor vaccinations: COVID-19 inoculation sites in the area
(Christopher Furlong / Getty)
(ANN ARBOR, MI) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Ann Arbor, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.
After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.
“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.
Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Ann Arbor:
Phone: (734) 769-1804
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-08:00pm
Phone: (734) 994-3636
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-09:00pm
Phone: (734) 663-1811
Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm
Phone: (734) 996-5547
Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-07:00pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-08-04 06:27:42 PDT
Phone: (734) 994-0180
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Wednesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Friday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-08-04 06:27:42 PDT
Phone: (734) 213-5343
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Wednesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Phone: 734-997-3910
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 734-222-0310
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 734-663-1362
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm
Phone: 734-971-1013
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm
Phone: 734-761-6404
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm
Phone: 734-794-0162
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 734-352-3623
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 08:00pm
Phone: 734-975-2902
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm
(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)
Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.
