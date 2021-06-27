Cancel
Topeka, KS

Vaccine database: Topeka sites offering COVID-19 inoculation

Topeka Voice
(Sean Gallup / Getty)

(TOPEKA, KS) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Topeka, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Topeka:

6829 SW 29th St

Dillon'S Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:54:03 PDT

Phone: (785) 228-4204

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

2815 SW 29th St

Dillon'S Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:54:03 PDT

Phone: (785) 272-0314

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

800 NW 25th St

Dillon'S Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:54:03 PDT

Phone: (785) 357-2664

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

2010 SE 29th St

Dillon'S Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:54:02 PDT

Phone: (785) 267-0234

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

5311 SW 22nd Pl

Dillon'S Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:54:03 PDT

Phone: (785) 228-8762

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

2951 SW Wanamaker Rd

Hy-Vee Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:50 PDT

Phone: 785-271-0764

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Monday: 7:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 7:00 am - 9:00 pm

2860 SW Mission Woods Dr

Jayhawk Pharmacy And Patient Supply

Phone: (785) 228-9700

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: closed; Monday: 8:30 am - 6:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:30 am - 6:00 pm

1401 SW Wanamaker Rd

Sams Club

Phone: 785-273-5181

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

601 SW Corporate View

Tallgrass Pharmacy

Phone: (785) 271-8000

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: closed; Monday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

2101 NW Topeka Blvd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 785-232-2591

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

3900 SW 29th St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 785-271-9981

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

1001 SW Topeka Blvd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 785-354-1470

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 07:00am - 11:00pm; Monday: 07:00am - 11:00pm; Tuesday: 07:00am - 11:00pm

2901 SE California Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 785-266-9470

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

2121 SW Fairlawn Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 785-273-1050

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

3696 SW Topeka Blvd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 785-266-4520

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

3630 SW Wanamaker Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 785-228-5656

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

1001 SW Gage Blvd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 785-272-3015

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

1501 SW Wanamaker Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 785-271-6444

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm

1301 SW 37th St

Walmart Inc

Phone: 785-267-7900

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm

2600 NW Rochester Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 785-357-4827

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm

2630 SE California Ave

Walmart Inc

Phone: 785-379-2325

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

335 SW MacVicar Ave

Walmart Inc

Phone: 785-379-2336

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

