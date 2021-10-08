Roanoke vaccinations: Where to get the COVID-19 shot Friday

(Mario Tama / Getty)

(ROANOKE, VA) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Roanoke have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Roanoke:

1916 Orange Ave NW CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (540) 981-1366

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Friday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm

2712 Peters Creek Rd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (540) 562-2206

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm

671 Teresa Ln Downhome Pharmacy

Phone: (540) 966-4858

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 2:00 pm; Sunday: Unknown

4488 Electric Rd Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:53 PDT

Phone: (540) 989-4448

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Friday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm

5050 Rutgers St NW Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:53 PDT

Phone: (540) 362-3806

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm

3970 Valley Gateway Blvd Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (540) 977-6481

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm

614 Brandon Ave SW Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:53 PDT

Phone: (540) 342-9897

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Friday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm

1455 Towne Square Blvd NW Sams Club

Phone: 540-563-2620

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Sunday: Unknown

5350 Clearbrook Village Ln Walmart Inc

Phone: 540-772-3892

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

4807 Valley View Blvd NW Walmart Inc

Phone: 540-265-5600

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

4524 Challenger Ave NE Walmart Inc

Phone: 540-977-3745

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

2141 Dale Ave SE Walmart Inc

Phone: 540-613-6644

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.