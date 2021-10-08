Roanoke vaccinations: Where to get the COVID-19 shot Friday
(Mario Tama / Getty)
(ROANOKE, VA) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Roanoke have it on hand, according to an online database.
After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.
“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.
Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Roanoke:
Phone: (540) 981-1366
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Friday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm
Phone: (540) 562-2206
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Hours: Friday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm
Phone: (540) 966-4858
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 2:00 pm; Sunday: Unknown
Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:53 PDT
Phone: (540) 989-4448
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Friday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:53 PDT
Phone: (540) 362-3806
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Friday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Phone: (540) 977-6481
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Friday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:53 PDT
Phone: (540) 342-9897
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Friday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Phone: 540-563-2620
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Sunday: Unknown
Phone: 540-772-3892
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Phone: 540-265-5600
Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Phone: 540-977-3745
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Phone: 540-613-6644
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm
(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)
Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.
