Roanoke, VA

Roanoke vaccinations: Where to get the COVID-19 shot Friday

 12 hours ago
(Mario Tama / Getty)

(ROANOKE, VA) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Roanoke have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Roanoke:

1916 Orange Ave NW

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (540) 981-1366

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Friday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm

2712 Peters Creek Rd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (540) 562-2206

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm

671 Teresa Ln

Downhome Pharmacy

Phone: (540) 966-4858

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 2:00 pm; Sunday: Unknown

4488 Electric Rd

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:53 PDT

Phone: (540) 989-4448

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Friday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm

5050 Rutgers St NW

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:53 PDT

Phone: (540) 362-3806

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm

3970 Valley Gateway Blvd

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (540) 977-6481

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm

614 Brandon Ave SW

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:53 PDT

Phone: (540) 342-9897

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Friday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm

1455 Towne Square Blvd NW

Sams Club

Phone: 540-563-2620

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Sunday: Unknown

5350 Clearbrook Village Ln

Walmart Inc

Phone: 540-772-3892

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

4807 Valley View Blvd NW

Walmart Inc

Phone: 540-265-5600

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

4524 Challenger Ave NE

Walmart Inc

Phone: 540-977-3745

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

2141 Dale Ave SE

Walmart Inc

Phone: 540-613-6644

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

blufftontoday.com

Beaufort County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 59% of people fully vaccinated

Some 59% of people living in Beaufort County are fully vaccinated as of Oct. 5, according to data from the the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Local doctor addresses COVID vaccine side effect concerns

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You might have been seeing some concerns online over the COVID vaccine causing inflammation of the heart. We went out to find out what doctors say you need to look out for and what’s nothing to cause alarm. It’s called Myocarditis which is just a big...
PUBLIC HEALTH
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
WNCT

Vidant Health COVID-19 drive-thru site hits testing milestone

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – This week marked 110,000 COVID-19 tests administered at the drive-thru site off Stantonsburg Road in Greenville. Vidant Health officials said they don’t see the flow slowing down any time soon. “We still do well over 2,000 tests a day throughout our health system,” said Dr. Dave...
GREENVILLE, NC
NBC Washington

Drop in Mammograms at Start of Pandemic Leads to Backlog Now

Many women had to cancel or delay routine screenings so that doctors could treat COVID-19 patients and slow the spread at the height of the pandemic. The problem is that many never rescheduled their appointments, and now hospitals are dealing with a backlog. "Women are often fearful about getting their...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
arcamax.com

A Baltimore family went to get flu vaccines. Their 4-year-old accidentally walked out with a COVID shot

BALTIMORE — Before heading out the door on the morning of Sept. 18, Victoria and Martin Olivier and their 4-year-old daughter struck a deal. In exchange for good behavior during the family’s pharmacy visit for seasonal flu shots, Colette could expect a sugary treat in her future. So when the Walgreens pharmacist asked “Who wants to go first?” and Colette bravely sprang up to volunteer, her parents felt a wave of relief wash over them.
BALTIMORE, MD
EatThis

CDC Director Just Issued This "Dangerous" Warning

With the President's six point plan to target coronavirus involving vaccine mandates, the question becomes more and more urgent: when will a vaccine be available for kids 11 and under? And what can we all do to stay safe? CDC Director Rochelle Walensky appeared on the Today Show to address these questions and more. Read on for five essential pieces of advice that could save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WJLA

Dr. John Whyte discusses COVID-19 vaccine risks and blood clots

WASHINGTON D.C. (7News) — 7News On Your Side is getting answers about COVID-19 vaccine risks. Sweden suspended the Moderna vaccine for people ages 30 and under over concerns about a rare side effect impacting the heart -- And in Seattle, a fourth woman died from rare blood clots following the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
SCIENCE
Roanoke, VA
ABOUT

With Roanoke Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

