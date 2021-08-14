Columbus COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites
(Joe Raedle / Getty)
(COLUMBUS, GA) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Columbus, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.
After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.
“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.
Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Columbus:
Phone: (706) 324-2108
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm
Phone: (706) 568-8815
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 9:00am - 7:00pm; Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm
Phone: (706) 571-3426
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 9:00am - 7:00pm; Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm
Phone: (706) 568-8826
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 9:00am - 7:00pm; Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm
Phone: (706) 565-3266
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 9:00am - 7:00pm; Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm
Phone: 706-649-6799
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Phone: 706-571-9312
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm
Phone: 706-568-6878
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 706-569-9439
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 11:00am - 03:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 706-327-6181
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 706-322-6253
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 706-322-8801
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 8:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 8:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Phone: 706-568-3222
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Phone: 706-563-5979
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Phone: 706-330-5213
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Phone: 706-330-5452
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Phone: 706-223-6914
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Phone: 706-653-9224
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 9:00am - 5:00pm; Sunday: 11:00am - 5:00pm; Monday: 8:00am - 8:00pm
Phone: 706-563-6844
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 9:00am - 6:00pm; Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 8:00am - 8:00pm
(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)
Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.
