Mission, TX

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Mission

Mission Times
Mission Times
 16 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FZcib_0aSKnuRc00

(Oli Scarff / Getty)

(MISSION, TX) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Mission have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Mission:

2314 E Expressway 83

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (956) 585-3990

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 12:00am-12:00am; Friday: 12:00am-12:00am; Saturday: 12:00am-12:00am

Visit source for more information

820 S Conway Ave

H-E-B

Phone: 956-581-2173

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Friday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am - 06:00 pm

Visit source for more information

200 E Griffin Pkwy

H-E-B

Phone: 956-424-7920

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Friday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am - 06:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2409 E Expressway 83

H-E-B

Phone: 956-205-6755

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Friday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am - 06:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3401 W Mile 5 Rd #2

Health Plus Pharmacy

Phone: (956) 424-3535

Available vaccine types: Moderna, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2121 E Griffin Pkwy STE 18

Saenz Medical Pharmacy Lonestar Inc.

Phone: 956-519-6500

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 10:00 am - 04:00 pm; Friday: 10:00 am - 04:00 pm; Saturday: Unknown

Visit source for more information

100 W Expy 83

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 956-583-0075

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

2301 N Shary Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 956-585-7743

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Mission Times

Mission Times

Mission, TX
ABOUT

With Mission Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

