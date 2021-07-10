Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mission, TX

Mission COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Posted by 
Mission Times
Mission Times
 10 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GqQAl_0aSKnuRc00

(Mario Tama / Getty)

(MISSION, TX) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Mission, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Mission:

2314 E Expressway 83

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (956) 585-3990

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 12:00am-12:00am; Sunday: 12:00am-12:00am; Monday: 12:00am-12:00am

Visit source for more information

820 S Conway Ave

H-E-B

Phone: 956-581-2173

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am - 06:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 05:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm

Visit source for more information

200 E Griffin Pkwy

H-E-B

Phone: 956-424-7920

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am - 06:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 05:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2409 E Expressway 83

H-E-B

Phone: 956-205-6755

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am - 06:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 05:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3401 W Mile 5 Rd #2

Health Plus Pharmacy

Phone: (956) 424-3535

Available vaccine types: Moderna, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:00 pm; Sunday: closed; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2121 E Griffin Pkwy STE 18

Saenz Medical Pharmacy Lonestar Inc.

Phone: 956-519-6500

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: Unknown; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 10:00 am - 04:00 pm

Visit source for more information

100 W Expy 83

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 956-583-0075

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

2301 N Shary Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 956-585-7743

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Mission Times

Mission Times

Mission, TX
46
Followers
61
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Mission Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
Mission, TX
Health
Local
Texas Government
Mission, TX
Government
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Mission, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Americans#White House#Pfizer Biontech#Johnson Johnson Janssen#Janssen Walk Ins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Moderna
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
El Centro, CAthedesertreview.com

ECRMC issues COVID warning, advises vaccinations

EL CENTRO — El Centro Regional Medical Center’s CEO Dr. Adolphe Edward, along with Dr. Christian Tomaszewski, addressed the community once again through Facebook Live Friday, July 9, to warn about the rise in COVID-19 cases and cases of the Delta variant due to lessened restrictions, more community gatherings, and lack of mask wearing.
Public HealthArkansas Online

Mercy requires workers to get vaccinated

Mercy hospitals in Rogers and Fort Smith will require all workers in its facilities to receive a covid-19 vaccine by the end of September. "What we are seeing aligns with the Associated Press analysis of CDC data," said Dr. John Mohart, Mercy's senior vice president of clinical services. "More than 95% of recent hospitalizations across the U.S. are people who aren't vaccinated. The data is clear. Vaccination is key to saving lives."
Public Healthcapradio.org

Pfizer's COVID Vaccine In Teens And Myocarditis: What You Need To Know

It's been a little more than a month since adolescents as young as 12 became eligible in the United States to receive the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19, and nearly all reports have been positive: The vaccine is very effective in this age group, and the vast majority of kids experience mild side effects, if any — the same sore arm or mild flulike symptoms seen among adults who get the shot.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Motley Fool

How Is Moderna's COVID Vaccine Holding Up Against Variants?

The biggest COVID-19 story right now is the rise of new coronavirus strains, especially the highly contagious Delta variant. Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) recently reported data about its COVID vaccine and several coronavirus variants. In this Motley Fool Live video recorded on June 30, 2021, Motley Fool contributors Keith Speights and Brian Orelli discuss these results and what they might mean for investors.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

Could Pfizer and Moderna Be in Trouble After the Latest COVID Vaccine Findings?

Messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines could potentially provide immunity for years, according to recent findings. Extended protection against COVID-19 could significantly cut into recurring revenue for Pfizer, BioNTech, and Moderna. It's still too early to know if mRNA vaccines will actually provide that extended protection. Long-lasting COVID-19 vaccines? That could be...
Public HealthWZZM 13

Trinity Health requiring all workers be vaccinated against COVID-19

Trinity Health employees will soon be required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the hospital network announced Thursday. Trinity Health President and CEO Mike Slubowski, along with EVP and Chief Clinical Officer Dan Roth, M.D., made the announcement in a memo to staff, saying, “Our Core Value of Safety means we do everything we can to protect people. That’s why effective today, Trinity Health will require all colleagues, clinical staff, contractors and those conducting business in our facilities be vaccinated against COVID-19.”
Imperial County, CAthedesertreview.com

Public Health Department sees Delta variant hit Imperial County

IMPERIAL COUNTY — As part of the ongoing surveillance for COVID-19 cases in Imperial County, the Public Health Department monitors changes in the virus that could affect the spread of this disease. Like all viruses, SARS-CoV-2 changes constantly through mutation. The mutations add up and create slightly different versions of the virus called “variants.” Sometimes, a mutation will result in the virus spreading more easily, making people sicker, or making it resistant to treatment or vaccines. Variants with these types of mutations are called variants of concern, according to a Public Health press release.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Healthy Michigan boy, 13, dies in his sleep three days after receiving his second dose of Pfizer Covid vaccine as CDC launches investigation

A 13-year-old from Michigan has died in his sleep three days after receiving his second Coronavirus vaccine, prompting an investigation by the Centers for Disease Control. Jacob Clynick, a healthy boy with no underlying conditions, received his second shot of the Pfizer vaccine at Walgreens in Zilwaukee on June 13, according to his aunt.

Comments / 0

Community Policy