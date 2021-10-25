CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 vaccine availability: Where to find it Monday

Mission Times
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lnAxB_0aSKnuRc00

(Joe Raedle / Getty)

(MISSION, TX) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Mission have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Mission:

2314 E Expressway 83

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (956) 585-3990

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 12:00am-12:00am; Tuesday: 12:00am-12:00am; Wednesday: 12:00am-12:00am

820 S Conway Ave

H-E-B

Phone: 956-581-2173

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Wednesday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm

200 E Griffin Pkwy

H-E-B

Phone: 956-424-7920

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Wednesday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm

2409 E Expressway 83

H-E-B

Phone: 956-205-6755

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Wednesday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm

3401 W Mile 5 Rd #2

Health Plus Pharmacy

Phone: (956) 424-3535

Available vaccine types: Moderna, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

2121 E Griffin Pkwy STE 18

Saenz Medical Pharmacy Lonestar Inc.

Phone: 956-519-6500

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 10:00 am - 04:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 04:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 04:00 pm

100 W Expy 83

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 956-583-0075

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

2301 N Shary Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 956-585-7743

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

KTLA

FDA delaying decision on Moderna’s COVID vaccine for 12- to 17-year-olds

U.S. regulators are delaying their decision on Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for 12- to 17-year-olds while they study the rare risk of heart inflammation, the company said Sunday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration told the company Friday evening that its review could last until January, Moderna said. The company also said it will delay filing […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS San Francisco

Contra Costa Health Officials Expecting Delivery Of 20,000 Doses Of Pfizer Juvenile COVID Vaccine

WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — Contra Costa County health officials announced Monday they were expecting the delivery of about 20,000 doses of the pediatric version of the Pfizer COVID vaccine this week as they prepare to administer shots to school children ages 5-11. They said other healthcare providers and pharmacies in the county were also stocking up and getting ready. “I know a lot of parents have been waiting a long time to be able to get their younger kids vaccinated,” said Diane Burgis, chair of the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors. “We’re almost there. If everything goes right, parents will...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
