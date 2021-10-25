Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Newport News as of Monday

(Victor J. Blue / Getty)

(NEWPORT NEWS, VA) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Newport News have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Newport News:

11127 Jefferson Ave CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (757) 594-1374

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

13000 Warwick Blvd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (757) 269-0136

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 08:00am-12:00am; Tuesday: 08:00am-12:00am; Wednesday: 08:00am-12:00am

12121 Jefferson Ave Costco Wholesale Corporation

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:51:53 PDT

Phone: 757-746-2002

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 10:00am - 7:00pm; Tuesday: 10:00am - 7:00pm; Wednesday: 10:00am - 7:00pm

12444 Warwick Blvd Glendale Pharmacy

Phone: (757) 595-3355

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

12404 Warwick Blvd Harris Teeter Pharmacy

Phone: (757) 595-3524

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

14353 Deloice Crescent Rite Aid

Phone: 757-874-1924

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

12407 Jefferson Ave Sams Club

Phone: 757-875-0243

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

600 J Clyde Morris Blvd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 757-599-6264

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

12750 Jefferson Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 757-833-0339

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

12401 Jefferson Ave Walmart Inc

Phone: 757-874-4434

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

11214 Jefferson Ave Walmart Inc

Phone: 757-327-7473

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

6111 Jefferson Ave Walmart Inc

Phone: 757-637-4205

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.