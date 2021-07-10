Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Charleston as of Saturday
(Mario Tama / Getty)
(CHARLESTON, SC) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Charleston have it on hand, according to an online database.
After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.
“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.
Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Charleston:
Phone: (843) 720-8523
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-10:00pm
Phone: (843) 769-6560
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm
Phone: (843) 406-7085
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:23:20 PDT
Phone: (843) 556-5630
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Phone: (843) 619-2921
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Phone: (843) 766-4811
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Phone: (843) 637-3037
Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Saturday: 10:00 am - 2:00 pm; Sunday: closed; Monday: 8:00 am - 6:30 pm
Phone: (843) 998-6047
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 9:00am - 6:00pm; Sunday: 11:00am - 5:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 8:00pm
Phone: (843) 867-7820
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 9:00am - 7:00pm; Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm
Phone: (843) 972-6191
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 9:00am - 7:00pm; Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm
Phone: (843) 852-2031
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 9:00am - 7:00pm; Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm
Phone: (843) 762-5676
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 9:00am - 7:00pm; Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm
Phone: 843-405-1500
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm
Phone: 843-714-6243
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm
Phone: 843-795-5452
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 12:00am - 12:00am
Phone: 843-766-5593
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 843-805-6022
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:22:06 PDT
Phone: 843-763-5554
Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:22:06 PDT
Phone: 843-762-9034
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)
Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.