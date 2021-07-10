Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Charleston as of Saturday

(Mario Tama / Getty)

(CHARLESTON, SC) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Charleston have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Charleston:

59 George St CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (843) 720-8523

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-10:00pm

2566 Ashley River Rd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (843) 769-6560

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm

675 Folly Rd Harris Teeter Pharmacy

Phone: (843) 406-7085

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

975 Savannah Hwy Suite 135 Harris Teeter Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:23:20 PDT

Phone: (843) 556-5630

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

3865 W Ashley Cir Harris Teeter Pharmacy

Phone: (843) 619-2921

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

1812 Sam Rittenberg Blvd #2 Harris Teeter Pharmacy

Phone: (843) 766-4811

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

2057 Charlie Hall Blvd Suite C Herold'S Pharmacy

Phone: (843) 637-3037

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00 am - 2:00 pm; Sunday: closed; Monday: 8:00 am - 6:30 pm

10 Westedge St #100 Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (843) 998-6047

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00am - 6:00pm; Sunday: 11:00am - 5:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 8:00pm

1411 Folly Rd Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (843) 867-7820

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00am - 7:00pm; Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

730 Hopewell Dr Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (843) 972-6191

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00am - 7:00pm; Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (843) 852-2031

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00am - 7:00pm; Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

520 Folly Rd Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (843) 762-5676

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00am - 7:00pm; Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

1925 Ashley River Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 843-405-1500

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

380 King St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 843-714-6243

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

907 Folly Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 843-795-5452

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 12:00am - 12:00am

1115 Old Towne Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 843-766-5593

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

261 Calhoun St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 843-805-6022

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

3951 W Ashley Cir Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:22:06 PDT

Phone: 843-763-5554

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

1231 Folly Rd Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:22:06 PDT

Phone: 843-762-9034

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.