Green Bay, WI

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Green Bay as of Thursday

Posted by 
Green Bay Daily
Green Bay Daily
 18 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EFPLc_0aSKnOdi00

(Sean Gallup / Getty)

(GREEN BAY, WI) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Green Bay, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Green Bay:

1001 Cormier Rd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (920) 499-2608

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-05:00pm

Visit source for more information

2050 Lime Kiln Rd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (920) 406-9049

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm

Visit source for more information

622 Bodart St

N.E.W. Community Clinic

Phone: 920-437-9773

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 12:00 pm; Saturday: closed

Visit source for more information

1291 Lombardi Access Rd

Pick N Save Pharmacy

Phone: (920) 498-9783

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Thursday: 11:00 am - 8:00 pm; Friday: 11:00 am - 8:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1819 Main St

Pick N Save Pharmacy

Phone: (920) 469-3436

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Thursday: 11:00 am - 8:00 pm; Friday: 11:00 am - 8:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2358 Leon Bond Dr

Prevea Health Uwgb Community Vaccination Site (Kress Events Center)

Phone: 833-344-4373

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 2:00 pm; Saturday: 8:00 am - 2:00 pm

Visit source for more information

102 N Washington St

Prevea Health Washington

Phone: 833-344-4373

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Friday: closed; Saturday: closed

Visit source for more information

2470 W Mason St

Sams Club

Phone: 920-497-2112

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

116 N Military Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 920-498-3247

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Friday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Saturday: 12:00am - 12:00am

Visit source for more information

1401 E Mason St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 920-435-7679

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Friday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Saturday: 12:00am - 12:00am

Visit source for more information

1165 W Mason St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 920-498-3794

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

2204 University Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 920-469-5516

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

1995 Main St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 920-465-6210

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

464 Cardinal Ln

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 920-661-9355

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

2440 W Mason St

Walmart Inc

Phone: 920-499-9897

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2440 W Mason St

Walmart Inc,

Phone: 920-499-2330

Available vaccine types: Moderna

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 0

 

