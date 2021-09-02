Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Green Bay as of Thursday

(Sean Gallup / Getty)

(GREEN BAY, WI) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Green Bay, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Green Bay:

1001 Cormier Rd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (920) 499-2608

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-05:00pm

2050 Lime Kiln Rd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (920) 406-9049

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm

622 Bodart St N.E.W. Community Clinic

Phone: 920-437-9773

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 12:00 pm; Saturday: closed

1291 Lombardi Access Rd Pick N Save Pharmacy

Phone: (920) 498-9783

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Thursday: 11:00 am - 8:00 pm; Friday: 11:00 am - 8:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

1819 Main St Pick N Save Pharmacy

Phone: (920) 469-3436

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Thursday: 11:00 am - 8:00 pm; Friday: 11:00 am - 8:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

2358 Leon Bond Dr Prevea Health Uwgb Community Vaccination Site (Kress Events Center)

Phone: 833-344-4373

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 2:00 pm; Saturday: 8:00 am - 2:00 pm

102 N Washington St Prevea Health Washington

Phone: 833-344-4373

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Friday: closed; Saturday: closed

2470 W Mason St Sams Club

Phone: 920-497-2112

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

116 N Military Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 920-498-3247

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Friday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Saturday: 12:00am - 12:00am

1401 E Mason St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 920-435-7679

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Friday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Saturday: 12:00am - 12:00am

1165 W Mason St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 920-498-3794

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

2204 University Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 920-469-5516

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

1995 Main St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 920-465-6210

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

464 Cardinal Ln Walgreens Co.

Phone: 920-661-9355

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

2440 W Mason St Walmart Inc

Phone: 920-499-9897

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

2440 W Mason St Walmart Inc,

Phone: 920-499-2330

Available vaccine types: Moderna

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.