Worcester vaccinations: Where to get the COVID-19 shot Monday
(Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / Getty)
(WORCESTER, MA) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Worcester have it on hand, according to an online database.
On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.
“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.
Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Worcester:
Phone: 508-890-8589
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Monday: 7:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Phone: (508) 752-6001
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Monday: 08:00am-07:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-07:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-07:00pm
Phone: (508) 852-3578
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Hours: Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-09:00pm
Phone: (508) 753-3297
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Hours: Monday: 12:00am-12:00am; Tuesday: 12:00am-12:00am; Wednesday: 12:00am-12:00am
Phone: (508) 852-0238
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-09:00pm
Phone: (508) 792-3866
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Monday: 12:00am-12:00am; Tuesday: 12:00am-12:00am; Wednesday: 12:00am-12:00am
Phone: (508) 791-2570
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Hours: Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm
Phone: (508) 798-8743
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Hours: Monday: 12:00am-12:00am; Tuesday: 12:00am-12:00am; Wednesday: 12:00am-12:00am
Phone: (508) 798-0221
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-09:00pm
Phone: (508) 793-1903
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm
Phone: (508) 852-5790
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Monday: 08:00am-06:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-06:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-06:00pm
Phone: 508-854-8318
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Hours: Monday: 7:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 7:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Phone: 508-852-5344
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm
Phone: 508-363-4570
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Hours: Monday: 7:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 7:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Phone: 508-791-2166
Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Monday: 9:00am-7:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am-7:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am-7:00pm
Phone: 508-852-2202
Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Monday: 9:00am-7:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am-7:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am-7:00pm
Phone: 508-755-4196
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 508-752-1911
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm
Phone: 774-314-3157
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)
Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.
