Worcester, MA

Worcester vaccinations: Where to get the COVID-19 shot Monday

Worcester Post
Worcester Post
 7 days ago
(Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / Getty)

(WORCESTER, MA) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Worcester have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Worcester:

100 Mayfield St

Big Y Pharmacy

Phone: 508-890-8589

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 7:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

110 Front St Suite 102

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (508) 752-6001

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 08:00am-07:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-07:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-07:00pm

Visit source for more information

481 Lincoln St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (508) 852-3578

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

115 Stafford St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (508) 753-3297

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 12:00am-12:00am; Tuesday: 12:00am-12:00am; Wednesday: 12:00am-12:00am

Visit source for more information

44 W Boylston St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (508) 852-0238

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

400 Park Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (508) 792-3866

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 12:00am-12:00am; Tuesday: 12:00am-12:00am; Wednesday: 12:00am-12:00am

Visit source for more information

256 Lincoln St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (508) 791-2570

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

500 Grafton St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (508) 798-8743

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 12:00am-12:00am; Tuesday: 12:00am-12:00am; Wednesday: 12:00am-12:00am

Visit source for more information

638 Chandler St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (508) 798-0221

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

50 SW Cutoff

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:52:48 PDT

Phone: (508) 793-1903

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

529 Lincoln St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:52:48 PDT

Phone: (508) 852-5790

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 08:00am-06:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-06:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-06:00pm

Visit source for more information

72 Pullman St

Market 32 Pharmacy 194

Phone: 508-854-8318

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 7:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 7:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 7:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

14 W Boylston St

Osco Pharmacy

Phone: 508-852-5344

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

50 Cambridge St

Price Chopper Pharmacy 179

Phone: 508-363-4570

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 7:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 7:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 7:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

949 Grafton St

Stop & Shop

Phone: 508-791-2166

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00am-7:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am-7:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am-7:00pm

Visit source for more information

940 W Boylston St

Stop & Shop

Phone: 508-852-2202

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00am-7:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am-7:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am-7:00pm

Visit source for more information

220 Grafton St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 508-755-4196

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

348 Greenwood St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 508-752-1911

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

25 Tobias Boland Way

Walmart Inc

Phone: 774-314-3157

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Related
International Business Times

143 Fully Vaccinated Oregon Residents Who Received Pfizer Vaccine Have Died Of COVID-19

More than 140 fully vaccinated individuals in Oregon have died of COVID-19 despite receiving the vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, according to state data. At least 143 Oregon residents who have received two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have died of the virus as of Oct. 14. The state has also recorded 15,057 breakthrough infections and 562 breakthrough hospitalizations among Pfizer recipients since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the latest data.
OREGON STATE
Science News

What parents need to know about Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11

Five to 11-year-olds are a step closer to being eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for the vaccine on October 29. That authorization had passed its first hurdle a few days ago when an FDA advisory panel gave their thumbs-up to make Pfizer’s and its German partner BioNTech’s vaccine available to 5- to 11-year-olds.
PUBLIC HEALTH
eturbonews.com

Surprising CDC Study just released on effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccine

The data demonstrate that vaccination can provide a higher, more robust, and more consistent level of immunity to protect people from hospitalization for COVID-19 than infection alone for at least 6 months. Today, CDC published new science reinforcing that vaccination is the best protection against COVID-19. In a new MMWR...
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports 2-Day Total Of 7,480 New Cases, 78 Additional Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting a two-day total of 7,480 new coronavirus cases and 78 additional deaths. The data covers up until Saturday. The Department of Health says another two-day total will be released Tuesday. This brings the statewide total to 1,564,939 cases and 31,455 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 2,754 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 653 in ICUs. Statewide percent positive decreased to 8.8%. The state says 13,909,429 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,462,017 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 71.9% of Pennsylvanians...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s cumulative count for breakthrough deaths jumped by 51% from 7,178 to 10,857. Some conservatives and vaccine skeptics have pointed to the seemingly drastic increase to bolster arguments against mandatory immunization policies. “40% of all covid deaths last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FIRST For Women

The Covid Vaccine is Not the Only Shot That May Prevent a Severe Case of Covid-19

This is the time of year to enjoy pumpkin spiced lattes, hayrides, and apple picking, but it’s also when we should all think about our immunity. Covid-19 and the flu may both pick up speed as the weather gets colder and we move indoors. However, there’s something you can do to reduce the risk of a hospital stay. Researchers at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine found evidence that the flu vaccine protects against severe Covid-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Moderna Just Gave This Major Update on Its COVID Vaccine

Over the last few months, research has come out touting the high levels of protection afforded by Moderna's COVID vaccine. For the more than 154 million people who have already received this shot, it's been a stream of good news: One recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that it stays the most protective of any of the approved vaccines—maintaining an effectiveness of 93 percent against hospitalization, even amid the more contagious Delta variant. In mid-October, the CDC and the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also approved Moderna booster shots, allowing even more protection for millions of eligible individuals. Now, Moderna is announcing another major step in its fight to end the COVID pandemic.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

If CDC signs off, COVID-19 shots for kids to begin later this week

WASHINGTON — Within minutes of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s announcement Friday giving the green light to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11, a massive logistics operation launched to prepare for the final regulatory step. Some 15 million doses of the vaccine began to move from Pfizer’s freezers to distribution centers, requiring dry […] The post If CDC signs off, COVID-19 shots for kids to begin later this week appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Don't Get Your Booster at CVS Before Doing This, Pharmacy Says

Millions of fully vaccinated people in the U.S. are now officially eligible for a COVID booster shot, following approval from both the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Recipients can even pick and choose between any of the three vaccines—Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson—no matter which vaccine they received initially. As a result, nearly 13 million people have already gotten an additional shot, according to the CDC, and several major pharmacies like Walgreens, CVS, and Walmart are offering boosters nationwide. But if you're planning to get your next shot at CVS, the pharmacy is warning customers to do one thing prior to coming in for it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Half of Moderna Booster Recipients Have These 4 Side Effects, CDC Says

At the end of September, the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially approved a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID vaccine for select groups of people in the U.S. The FDA is planning to discuss booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Oct. 14. That means for people who didn't get Pfizer, there's little to do but wait. But even if you can't get a Moderna booster yet, you still probably want to know what vaccine reactions you should prepare for. Thankfully, the CDC has released recent trial data that reveals the most common side effects of the Moderna booster shot.
PHARMACEUTICALS
deseret.com

Scientists reveal how often fully vaccinated people spread COVID-19 at home

Fully vaccinated people can catch the novel coronavirus and spread it to those living in their homes, experts in the United Kingdom warned this week. People who were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus can spread the virus in their homes as much as those who were not vaccinated, according to a new study.
SCIENCE
Worcester Post

Worcester Post

Worcester, MA
ABOUT

With Worcester Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

