Worcester vaccinations: Where to get the COVID-19 shot Monday

(Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / Getty)

(WORCESTER, MA) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Worcester have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Worcester:

100 Mayfield St Big Y Pharmacy

Phone: 508-890-8589

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 7:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

110 Front St Suite 102 CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (508) 752-6001

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 08:00am-07:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-07:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-07:00pm

481 Lincoln St CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (508) 852-3578

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-09:00pm

115 Stafford St CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (508) 753-3297

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 12:00am-12:00am; Tuesday: 12:00am-12:00am; Wednesday: 12:00am-12:00am

44 W Boylston St CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (508) 852-0238

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-09:00pm

400 Park Ave CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (508) 792-3866

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 12:00am-12:00am; Tuesday: 12:00am-12:00am; Wednesday: 12:00am-12:00am

256 Lincoln St CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (508) 791-2570

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

500 Grafton St CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (508) 798-8743

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 12:00am-12:00am; Tuesday: 12:00am-12:00am; Wednesday: 12:00am-12:00am

638 Chandler St CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (508) 798-0221

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-09:00pm

50 SW Cutoff CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:52:48 PDT

Phone: (508) 793-1903

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

529 Lincoln St CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:52:48 PDT

Phone: (508) 852-5790

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 08:00am-06:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-06:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-06:00pm

72 Pullman St Market 32 Pharmacy 194

Phone: 508-854-8318

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 7:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 7:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 7:00 am - 7:00 pm

14 W Boylston St Osco Pharmacy

Phone: 508-852-5344

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

50 Cambridge St Price Chopper Pharmacy 179

Phone: 508-363-4570

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 7:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 7:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 7:00 am - 7:00 pm

949 Grafton St Stop & Shop

Phone: 508-791-2166

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00am-7:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am-7:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am-7:00pm

940 W Boylston St Stop & Shop

Phone: 508-852-2202

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00am-7:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am-7:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am-7:00pm

220 Grafton St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 508-755-4196

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

348 Greenwood St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 508-752-1911

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

25 Tobias Boland Way Walmart Inc

Phone: 774-314-3157

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.