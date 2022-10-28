ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt LeBlanc and More Hollywood Stars Remember Their Worst Auditions

By Yana Grebenyuk
 3 days ago
Everybody makes mistakes! It is impossible for actors not to have a worst audition story after years of trying out for roles — but some stand out more than others.

Matt LeBlanc 's worst audition earned him the role of Joey Tribbiani on Friends , one of his most famous characters to this day .

"I remember I had gone in a bunch of times and I think it was on the final callback, I had gone with a friend of mine to run lines," LeBlanc recalled during the highly anticipated Friends reunion , which debuted on HBOMax in May 2021. "And he said, 'So the show is about friends and being friends? Just a group of friends?' And I said, 'Yeah, kinda!' And he was like, 'Well, we should go out drinking.' I was like, 'Yeah, that's a good idea!'"

It turned out not to be such a good idea, however.

"To make a long story short, I woke up in the middle of the night at his apartment and had to go to the bathroom," LeBlanc explained. "I got up too fast and I can't believe I'm telling this, but I kind of blacked out — as you do — and fell face-first into the toilet, hit my nose on the bottom of the toilet seat, and a huge chunk of meat came off my nose. And I'm looking in the mirror, it's bleeding, and I'm like, 'Oh, my God. I have to go in for the big callback and [there's] a big ugly scab on my nose.'"

As luck would have it, the creator of the show, Marta Kaufmann , found the story behind the injury so true to Joey's character that it scored LeBlanc the role.

Not all bad auditions ends with a good result, as Jake Gyllenhaal knows all too well.

During a 2016 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon , Gyllenhaal revealed that he originally tried out for Lord of the Rings . The audition took place over “a conference call from, like, 14 agents” who were excited about the prospect of having him play Frodo, a role that ultimately went to Elijah Wood .

“They called me up and they were like, ‘Oh, guess what!’ And I was like, ‘What!’” the Brokeback Mountain actor recalled. “‘… and when they said they needed a hobbit, we thought, Jake!’”

Things went downhill during the audition when Gyllenhaal was instructed to only follow “lots of stage directions” — but say “no lines.”

His interpretation of the scene was not what director Peter Jackson was looking for.

“Literally, Peter Jackson was like, [facepalm],” the October Sky star said, acknowledging that Jackson had some harsh criticism for him at the time. “[He said,] ‘You are the worst actor that I have ever seen. Did anyone tell you you’re supposed to have an accent?'”

Scroll down for more fascinating worst audition stories that actors have shared from their pasts:

