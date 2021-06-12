Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

The Baylor Project - Generations (Advance Review)

soultracks.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarcus and Jean Baylor started in similar places yet took distinct and different paths to the place they now find themselves – as one of jazz music’s most respected and decorated musical dynasties. That path begins with family and church – for Jean in New Jersey and Marcus in St. Louis. Both attended college where music, and especially jazz, was a major component of their education. Marcus, a drummer, went to The New School for Jazz and Contemporary Music, while Jean majored in vocal performance at Temple University.

www.soultracks.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jazzmeia Horn
Person
Jamison Ross
Person
Dianne Reeves
Person
John Coltrane
Person
Ahmad Jamal
Person
Kenny Garrett
Person
Sullivan Fortner
Person
Aretha Franklin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz Music#Boys And Men#Black Boys#Rev#Temple University#Baylors#The Baylor Project#Juneteenth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Musickuvo.org

New Music Monday—George Cables, Mike LeDonne, & The Baylor Project

Tune in to New Music Monday on Monday, June 14 at noon when music director Arturo Gómez debuts the following recordings among others:. The amazing world-renown pianist’s latest recording is a showcase for the prowess of George on the piano. Cables has been a pianist of the highest caliber for over 50 years and shows no signs of slowing down even as a cancer survivor. This time out Mr. Cables chose Essiet Essiet to play bass and Victor Lewis to sit at the drums. A brilliant array of songs that include 4 originals and6 covers will have you finger snappin’ and toe-tappin’ all the way through!
Obituariesdownbeat.com

In Memoriam: Don Gold, Former DownBeat Editor

Back in 1956, DownBeat was in a trench of transition but only vaguely aware of where it might lead. The age of big swing bands, which had been the magazine’s milk and honey since its founding in 1934, was over. Waiting for big bands to “come back” or throwing in with rock ’n’ roll were not long-term editorial options. That September, the magazine welcomed Don Gold to its staff. Within 18 months, he would become DownBeat’s managing editor and help map its future covering a rapidly evolving music scene.
Lifestylewearemoviegeeks.com

SUBLET (2020) – Review

June, when it’s not “bustin’ out all over” is vacation time, so break out of your rut and fly away to exotic places. Or maybe just watch someone else do that at the ole’ multiplex (yeah, not quite ready for the “far away vacay'”, myself). Yes, that “someone”, the story’s main character, truly needs to “shake things up”. He’s a middle-aged American writer who’s dealing with a “rough patch’ in his relationship. And since he writes travel articles, what better excuse for a “change of scenery”. Could he be bound for a pacific island, sipping one of those umbrella drinks as the sand squishes between his toes?. Or even south of the border, at a swanky resort. You’re not even close. His preferred sand is over in Israel. And rather than indulging in a fancy five-star hotel, he’s brokered a sweet deal on a SUBLET.
Moviessobrosnetwork.com

Movie Review Rewind: Burlesque (2010)

Burlesque is flashy yet campy, and proud of it. The story and its characters are full of clichés, but when it comes to performances and dance routines, this musical is top-notch. Burlesque, like its ladies, is sexy but a tease…because it could have been better. The story is one that...
Moviescultjer.com

‘Amelie’ (2001) Review

Amelie (Flora Guiet) was brought up by ‘a neurotic and an iceberg’ and as a result did not attend school and to say that she was a lonely, bored child would be an understatement. But as is usually the way with boredom (and perhaps with loneliness too), creativity and imagination thrive. And so Amelie the grown-up (Audrey Tautou) is a quirky, if somewhat shy girl, who is self-aware and pays attention to detail. A chance discovery of someone’s childhood memorabilia leads her to do a good deed; overwhelmed by the arguably altruistic feeling of having helped a random stranger, she chooses to continue along the same trajectory and finds increasingly inventive ways to make her world a better place in her eyes.
Rock Musiccrypticrock.com

AFI – Bodies (Album Review)

AFI are no strangers to reinvention. Over the band’s nearly thirty years together, AFI have grown and evolved their sound countless times. To do anything but evolve would be dull. Still going strong after all this time, this California foursome will release their latest LP Bodies on Friday, June 11th via Rise Records. With this newest iteration, AFI are exploring a vast wealth of musical influences and turning them into one of the most unique and varied offerings in the band’s already exemplary catalog.
Rock Musicsonicperspectives.com

Evile – Hell Unleashed (Album Review)

Hell has officially boiled over. If there was one criticism of the thrash metal revival of the 2000s that continues to recur in both polite and impolite conversation alike, it’s the notion that the most prominent adherents were too interested in reliving the past rather than building upon it. Perhaps it didn’t help matters that there was a concurrent fascination with the cultural tropes of the 80s that came in with the style’s revival, embodied in the pizza and beer brand of party thrash that was spearheaded by the likes of Municipal Waste and Insanity Alert. Even some of the more technically charged and serious players in the early scene were not wholly immune to being labeled an overt throwback, most notably the British quartet Evile, who originally cut their teeth as a Metallica tribute band in the early 2000s and brought a number of derivative elements into their original music, not the least of which being vocalist and guitarist Matt Drake’s uncanny resemblance to James Hetfield’s signature gruff style.
Moviesnoproscenium.com

Dive Into an Immersive Future with ‘Submerged’ (Review)

One of the best ways to determine if something is an immersive experience is to ask: if the audience members were not present, could this show stand on its own, or would it fall apart without their involvement? Submerged, the latest two-hour, in-person production from Circus Foundry, truly puts audience members at the center of the show and passes this test with flying colors.
Rock Musicsonicperspectives.com

Helloween – Helloween (Album Review)

What pumpkins have united, let none tear asunder. For those with any degree of familiarity with power metal, whether it is the European variant alone or its slightly older and originally western hemisphere born cousin, the name Helloween is a ubiquitous one. Originally a somewhat typical adherent of the German speed metal scene of the mid-1980s that would make their first appearance on the obscure “Death Metal” demo alongside early extreme metal forerunners Hellhammer, their evolution into one of the most consequential names on the lighter side of the metallic spectrum has been something of an enigmatic one. Following the end of the 80s and the fall of the style from prominence west of the Atlantic, this up and comer outfit would be dogged by substantial lineup changes that would drastically alter their stylistic direction further, with guitarist and co-songwriter Kai Hansen’s departure proving more consequential than Adrian Smith’s exodus from Iron Maiden, and the subsequent case of front man Michael Kiske’s leaving at least matching that of Bruce Dickinson’s from the same iconic heavy metal group and Rob Halford’s departure from Judas Priest at around the same time period.
Rock Musicgrizzlybutts.com

SEUM – Winterized (2021) | REVIEW

Though it’d been co-opted by the sedate and the too-serene alt-metal and performance art scenery over the course of the last two decades the true spiritus of sludge metal will always bore through the ear canvas as seditious punk extremity and blue collar existential dread — ham-fisted punk blues set to dirge and tailor made for heavy, real emotional (or drug-addled) outbursts. The anxietous, body-hurling, and right-on-the-edge stuff vomits guts worth picking through, the right bands have a crying-ass soul ready to go with guitar riffs before they know what they’re doing, and the listener knows they’ve hit a rare vein of the godhead mush when the emotion runs high on the receiving end. You don’t see me fawning over sludge metal more than a few times a year anymore for no other reason than I’m not buying it, not literally in terms of purchases but, in the sense that I don’t feel the pain and the affected horror of life translating into cool as shit music, at all anymore. All the more reason to pay attention to the burn behind the eyes that Montréal, Quebec-based sludge/stoner metal trio Seum brought to my skull throughout the uncertain captivity of MMXX and now with their debut full-length ‘Winterized‘, and album that ain’t all that serious or miserable when coping but they’re sure as Hell letting it out. The whole thing is a jam, a half hour’s worth of minimal and kicking stomp tracks with a hissing maniac driving a rhythm section to their underfoot thundering limit, no guitars allowed.
Musicgrizzlybutts.com

ATRIUM – Ancient Spells (2021) | REVIEW

For roughly seven days each year the crows gather to roost at the base of our hill, filling the larger trees with deeper shadows and sharing whatever sophisticated information scavenger birds might find useful. Beyond a bit of noise and terror aimed toward any carelessly wandering domesticated predators, little stirs these birds from their business beyond random bouts of mild social tumult. On the hottest years there is always a death, a sharp-toned cackling that rises to cacophony until they find order, or death, amongst their gathering. That most feral and screaming congress, wherein the roost reaches the point of murder in symposium, is exactly the tone of the otherwise restful and gleefully ‘old school’ atmospheric black metal that Copacabana, Colombia-based artist Atrium bring upon us with his debut full-length ‘Ancient Spells‘. The breath that he exhales catches its rasp in throat and shatters the air like the cawing of fifty crows at their most intense, exhaling a public death meant to cut through the ethereal thickness of the experience in reminiscence of the most classic black metal ideals. It is a corpse that he leaves behind, a sparkling husk of ancient black metal let loose of any remaining concern for the world beyond the ‘self’. Through meditation and careful reconstruction of oneiric realms we observe the imaginatively set bond between the artist and his own remarkably presented introspection.
Musicstereoboard.com

Maroon 5 - Jordi (Album Review)

Featuring a star-studded lineup, Maroon 5’s ‘Jordi’ is an album that sets out to be impressive from the get-go. Certainly, it doesn’t disappoint at surface level, but scratch a little deeper and you’ll find things are a little more tangled than they initially appear. From humble soft-rock beginnings to mainstream...
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – Gaia (2021)

Starring Monique Rockman, Carel Nel, Alex van Dyk, and Anthony Oseyemi. An injured forest ranger on a routine mission is saved by two off-the-grid survivalists. What is initially a welcome rescue grows more suspicious as the son and his renegade father reveal a cultish devotion to the forest. Gaia begins...
Movieshorrorsociety.com

Box (Review)

Director – Matt Shaw (Monster, Next Door) Starring – Matt Shaw, Maria Lee Metheringham (Bite Night, Mask of Thorn), and Peter Eglitis. While most of the world has been shut down due to the pandemic most film studies has put a pause on filming. That didn’t stop several indie filmmakers who used this down time to be productive. Many of them either finished projects that they had started prior to the pandemic while others started production on new films with a limited crew.
Rock Musicmetaltrenches.com

Code - Flyblown Prince (Album Review)

UK based Code has tended to shift gears from one album to the next, having started off with a progressive take on black metal that eventually gave way to the more prog and post rock directions showcased on more recent releases like Mut. Some of this has come about because of changes in the lineups surrounding founder Aort, as the time between 2009’s Resplendent Grotesque and Augur Nox saw a significant overhaul in personnel. Despite this second incarnation remaining in place for the past decade, Code has been fairly quiet since releasing two EP’s in 2017, one of which re-imagined some earlier material with the current lineup. This year’s Flyblown Prince, the band’s fifth album overall, breaks that silence in grand fashion with songwriting that returns to the harsher black metal side while still channeling the darker atmosphere of more recent efforts. It’s a release that is likely going to need some extra time to unpack, but those that give Flyblown Prince the chance to do so will be rewarded.
Movieshorrorsociety.com

Benny Loves You (Review)

Director – Karl Holt (Negative Image, The Pandemic Anthology) Starring – Karl Holt, Claire Cartwright (Souljacker, The Eschatrilogy: Book of the Dead), and George Collie. I love goofy horror movies to the point it’s almost an obsession. I am always on the lookout for weird horror movies that give us unconventional stories or murderous inanimate objects. When I was looking at the MVD release guide for May and June I saw that they were handling the release of the Epic Picture Group’s newest film Benny Loves You.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Cameron Graves: Inventing Thrash-Jazz

I know that I have a style that’s kind of in-between the lines, and that can be hard sometimes, because, especially my band, and the way we play, we’re too hard for jazz stages, but not hard enough for hardcore stages, and that’s a funny thing to deal with, especially for marketing...
Entertainmentnoproscenium.com

Commune with Nature in ‘After the Flood’ (Review)

Every Control Group Productions show is different from the previous one, but what’s common among them is their unique ability to gently guide participants to a place of introspection. After the Flood is perhaps their strongest call to action yet, dropping participants into the middle of a city park to tell the details of its rich history, then calling on them to realize their own duty to protect and preserve the land that they live on.
Rock Musicmetaltrenches.com

Morgarten - Cry of the Lost (Album Review)

Despite my familiarity with a lot of folk metal and black metal that skewed towards pagan and medieval themes, Switzerland’s Morgarten hadn’t come across my radar before. Part of this could be due to the band’s limited discography, as it would take ten years from their formation in 2005 for debut Risen to Fight to come out and another six for follow-up Cry of the Lost. But having spent time with that album now, it’s clear that these guys favor quality over quantity and have spent those longer gaps finding that sweet spot between the folk and black metal sides of the spectrum. With songs that have a flair for epic and soaring landscapes as well as some of the jovial qualities you’d expect from anything folk leaning, this is a fun listen that feels like it can genuinely transport you back many centuries.