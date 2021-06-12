The Baylor Project - Generations (Advance Review)

Though it’d been co-opted by the sedate and the too-serene alt-metal and performance art scenery over the course of the last two decades the true spiritus of sludge metal will always bore through the ear canvas as seditious punk extremity and blue collar existential dread — ham-fisted punk blues set to dirge and tailor made for heavy, real emotional (or drug-addled) outbursts. The anxietous, body-hurling, and right-on-the-edge stuff vomits guts worth picking through, the right bands have a crying-ass soul ready to go with guitar riffs before they know what they’re doing, and the listener knows they’ve hit a rare vein of the godhead mush when the emotion runs high on the receiving end. You don’t see me fawning over sludge metal more than a few times a year anymore for no other reason than I’m not buying it, not literally in terms of purchases but, in the sense that I don’t feel the pain and the affected horror of life translating into cool as shit music, at all anymore. All the more reason to pay attention to the burn behind the eyes that Montréal, Quebec-based sludge/stoner metal trio Seum brought to my skull throughout the uncertain captivity of MMXX and now with their debut full-length ‘Winterized‘, and album that ain’t all that serious or miserable when coping but they’re sure as Hell letting it out. The whole thing is a jam, a half hour’s worth of minimal and kicking stomp tracks with a hissing maniac driving a rhythm section to their underfoot thundering limit, no guitars allowed.