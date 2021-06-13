Cancel
Denmark vs Finland LIVE: Christian Eriksen ‘was gone’ before medical intervention, team doctor reveals

Denmark ’s opening Euro 2020 game against Finland in Copenhagen had to be suspended after Danish player Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field of play.

Medical staff were quick to attend to him while his teammates, opposition and coaching staff were visibily stricken by the scenes unfolding at the Parken Stadium.

Teammates formed a shield around the former Tottenham man, while fans inside the stadium were clearly stunned by the incident, with some pictured in tears. Referee Anthony Taylor called a halt to proceedings shortly before half-time with Finnish players retiring to the dressing room. Danish players remained on the field as doctors attended to Eriksen.

Uefa later confirmed that the match had been suspended officially due to “a medical emergency”. They later confirmed that Eriksen had been transferred to hospital and had been “stabilised.” A further communication from the Danish FA indicated Eriksen was awake when he left the stadium.

The European football governing body also confirmed that the game would restart at 7.30pm with Finland running out winners thanks to Joel Pohjanpalo’s second-half goal.

