It took just one high school season – 37 passes, 512 yards, six touchdown passes and no interceptions – to provide Notre Dame all it needed to see. Alabama, USC and Oregon were among the schools to offer Tyler Buchner a football scholarship in the summer of 2018. Notre Dame was in that group as well before Buchner tore his left ACL in the first game of his sophomore season for the Bishop’s School in La Jolla, Calif.