NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Kyler Murray, Rams

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said QB Jimmy Garoppolo has had his strongest offseason since arriving in San Francisco. “I think Jimmy had his best spring since we’ve had him,” Shanahan said, via Pro Football Talk. “We had the spring the first year (after 2017) with him, the second year (after 2018), he had the ACL, so we didn’t get that. And then last year, it was COVID, so this is really his second one not being on an ACL. I thought Jimmy came in in great shape, really locked in, a good place physically and mentally, and I thought he’s had as good of OTAs as he’s had.”