Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

‘Whatever it takes’, UK’s Johnson warns EU over post-Brexit trade

By Elizabeth Piper, Michel Rose
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago

Britain will do “whatever it takes” to protect its territorial integrity in a trade dispute with the European Union, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday, threatening emergency measures if no solution was found.

The threat by Johnson seemed to break a temporary truce in a war of words over part of the Brexit deal that covers border issues with Northern Ireland, the focus for tensions since Britain completed its exit from the EU late last year.

Despite U.S. President Joe Biden encouraging them to find a compromise, Johnson used a G7 summit to indicate no softening in his position on what is called the Northern Ireland protocol that covers border issues with the British province.

"I think we can sort it out but ... it is up to our EU friends and partners to understand that we will do whatever it takes," Johnson told Sky News.

"I think if the protocol continues to be applied in this way, then we will obviously not hesitate to invoke Article 16," he added, referring to a safeguard clause that allows either side to take measures if they believe the agreement is leading to economic, societal or environment difficulties.

"I've talked to some of our friends here today, who do seem to misunderstand that the UK is a single country, a single territory. I just need to get that into their heads."

His comments came after he met French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and top EU officials Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel at a Group of Seven summit in southwestern England.

The EU told the British government once again that it must implement the Brexit deal in full and introduce checks on certain goods moving from Britain to Northern Ireland. Britain repeated its call for urgent and innovative solutions to ease the friction.

NO NARROWING OF POSITIONS

The province has an open border with EU member Ireland so the Northern Ireland protocol was agreed as a way to preserve the bloc's single market after Britain left.

The protocol essentially kept the province in the EU’s customs union and adhering to many of the single market rules, creating a regulatory border in the Irish Sea between the British province and the rest of the United Kingdom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eJBeO_0aSDO7p600
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool

Since Britain exited the bloc's orbit, Johnson has unilaterally delayed the implementation of some provisions of the protocol, including checks on chilled meats such as sausages moving from the mainland to Northern Ireland, saying it was causing disruption to some supplies to the province.

"Both sides must implement what we agreed on," von der Leyen, European Commission president, said after meeting Johnson alongside Michel, the European Council president.

"There is complete EU unity on this," she said, adding that the deal had been agreed, signed and ratified by both Johnson's government and the bloc.

Germany’s Merkel said the two sides could find pragmatic solutions on technical questions, while the EU protected its single market.

Earlier this week, talks between the two sets of negotiators ended in an exchange of threats over the so-called "sausage wars". An EU official said at the G7 that there was a need for the rhetoric to be toned down.

The head of the World Trade Organization said she hoped the tensions would not escalate into a trade war.

The United States has also expressed grave concern the dispute could undermine the 1998 Good Friday peace deal.

That agreement largely brought an end to the "Troubles" - three decades of conflict between Irish Catholic nationalist militants and pro-British Protestant "loyalist" paramilitaries in which 3,600 people were killed.

Though Brexit was not part of the formal agenda for the G7 summit in the English seaside resort of Carbis Bay, it has more than once threatened to cloud the meeting.

France’s Macron offered to reset relations with Britain as long as Johnson stood by the Brexit deal - a characterisation of the meeting that was rejected by the British team.

Brexit has also strained the situation in Northern Ireland, where the pro-British "unionist" community say they are now split off from the rest of the United Kingdom and the Brexit deal breaches the 1998 peace deal. But the open border between the province and Ireland was a key principle of the Good Friday deal.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Reuters

Reuters

134K+
Followers
163K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Charles Michel
Person
Angela Merkel
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ireland#Uk#The European Union#Sky News#French#German#European Commission#European Council#Irish Catholic#Pro British#Protestant#English#Unionist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
Country
Northern Ireland
News Break
Brexit
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Germany
Related
PoliticsPosted by
newschain

Timeline: The UK’s bumpy journey out of the EU

Wednesday marks five years since the UK voted to leave the EU by 52% to 48% – however, the path out of Europe has been anything but smooth. Here are the key dates on Britain’s road to Brexit. – January 23 2013. Under intense pressure from many of his own...
EconomyTelegraph

British exports of EU goods to Northern Ireland incurring Brexit tariffs

Businesses are paying tariffs on EU goods sent to Northern Ireland via Britain because of the customs border in the Irish Sea created by a Brexit withdrawal agreement. Companies have to pay more money to send the goods from Britain to Northern Ireland, even though they meet EU standards because they were made in Europe.
Economy1stnews.com

UK, EU close to truce in Brexit trade dispute

British and European officials are increasingly optimistic they will avert a post-Brexit trade war,, believing the two sides will strike a truce in the dispute over checks on goods moving into Northern Ireland. The British government has asked the European Union; to extend the grace period before a ban comes...
Public Healthnewsatw.com

Brexit: UK’s decision to leave EU five years ago will aid country’s recovery from COVID-19, PM says | UK News

The UK’s decision to leave the EU five years ago will allow the country to “seize” its true potential when recovering from the pandemic, Boris Johnson has said. Marking half a decade to the day that UK voted to leave the bloc in a knife-edge referendum result, the Prime Minister said Brexit will act as a spur to jobs and renewal across the UK as the country builds back following COVID-19.
POTUSThe Guardian

Moving on: why the EU is not missing Britain that much

On the night of 23 June 2016 a storm broke over Brussels. Rain poured, thunder rolled and lightning flashed over the headquarters of the European Union’s institutions. Then in the small hours came a political thunderbolt almost no one had forecast: the UK had voted to leave the union. Five years on, the Brexit tempest has subsided – in Brussels, if not in London.
Politicsbarrheadnews.com

Johnson hails fifth anniversary of Brexit referendum

Boris Johnson has said the historic vote five years ago to leave the EU will now act as a spur to jobs and renewal across the UK as it recovers from the pandemic. In a statement to mark the anniversary on Wednesday of the 2016 referendum, the Prime Minister said it is his “mission” to use the freedoms it gave to deliver a better future for the British people.
POTUSUS News and World Report

5 Years After Brexit Vote, Divided UK Still Feels Shockwaves

LONDON (AP) — Five years ago Wednesday, Britons voted in a referendum that was meant to bring certainty to the U.K.’s unsettled relationship with its European neighbors. Voters’ decision on June 23, 2016 was narrow but clear: By 52% to 48%, they chose to leave the European Union. It took over four years to actually make the break and the former partners are still bickering, like many divorced couples, over money and trust.
EuropePosted by
Reuters

Britain's Northern Ireland minister confident of protocol changes

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - Britain's Northern Ireland minister expressed confidence on Wednesday that London would agree changes with the European Union regarding the Northern Ireland protocol that has disrupted post-Brexit trade in the British-run region. The protocol effectively treats British-run Northern Ireland as part of the European Union for...
Politicsthebharatexpressnews.com

British citizens in EU denied rights after Brexit: Minister Priti Patel

Some Britons living in the European Union are having difficulty accessing benefits, services and jobs, Home Secretary Priti Patel complained on Wednesday on the fifth anniversary of the historic Brexit vote . In a Daily Telegraph article, Patel accused EU countries of treating Britons unfairly, five years after more than...
EconomyPosted by
The Independent

‘Negotiating sausages while the world burns’: Brussels can’t move on from Brexit – no matter how hard it tries

It has been exactly five years since Britain voted to exit the European Union, 17 months since the UK formally left and 174 days since the end of the transition period. But in Brussels, there’s one topic that even now just will not go away: Brexit. “We’re negotiating over sausages while the world burns,” Guy Verhofstadt, who was the European Parliament’s chief Brexit negotiator, tells The Independent.Now chairing a conference on the future of Europe, the former Belgian prime minister despairs at the amount of political bandwidth Brexit still consumes for diplomats, MEPs and officials – and the effect of...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

EU to grant UK 'grace period' extension in N.Ireland sausage spat - RTE

DUBLIN, June 23 (Reuters) - European Union member states have informally agreed to grant Britain a three-month extension to one of the contentious aspects of the post-Brexit Northern Ireland protocol, Irish national broadcaster RTE reported on Wednesday. Britain asked Brussels for the extra time last week to resolve a dispute...
Immigrationjusticenewsflash.com

Brexit polls show “limited enthusiasm” for the UK-EU trade deal

British voters have “limited enthusiasm” for the post-Brexit agreement negotiated by the Boris Johnson administration with the European Union last year, and only one-fifth of them think it is a “good” agreement. A survey found it. However, before the fifth anniversary of the EU referendum in 2016 on Wednesday, opinion...
EuropeTelegraph

EU sausage laws just tip of the Brexit iceberg in Northern Ireland

European Union sausage laws are just the tip of the iceberg in post-Brexit Northern Ireland, which still follows almost 300 Single Market rules covering everything from sardine marketing to fireworks and bull semen. Hardline Brexiteers called on the Government to revise the Northern Ireland Protocol, which is packed with rules...