Mexico got a hard fought 3-2 win over Australia to close out their friendly tour in Marbella, Spain. Mexico twice trailed, and although they were the better team overall and gave their best all around performance, it was still an inconsistent performance. Coach Jaime Lozano now closes out the tour, and he should have a meeting with Senior National Team head coach Gerardo Martino as to see which players will go to the Olympic Games and which players go to the Gold Cup before he starts the preparation for the Olympic Games.