First of all, the new Samsung A52 5G looks and feels like a smartphone that cost a lot more than $499. That assessment is my first and lasting impression of this device. A year ago, the South Korean IT giant’s Galaxy A51 was one of the best-selling phones in the world; don’t lose sight of the fact that Android phones outnumber iOS and others by a large margin globally (Android is expected to command 87 percent of the world market by 2022). It’s estimated that there are nearly 3 billion Android phones now in use around the world, and there are good reasons for this; they’re generally top-notch, last for more than a couple of years and mostly not super-expensive.