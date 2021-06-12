Tile Mate vs. Tile Sticker

Light your way outdoors with the Ledlenser MH5 compact headlamp. Thanks to its magnetic USB recharger, this useful gadget provides up to 400 lumens of bright white light. That way, you can illuminate dark places while you walk. What’s more, the unique lamp-head-mounting system lets you quickly turn this headlamp into a handheld light. So you can clip it to your clothing or gear to light the road ahead. Also, the Ledlenser Advanced Focus System allows you to switch from a broad flood beam to a focused, long-distance beam with just a quick bezel turn. Moreover, these light functions give you bright illumination or an economical light for longer battery life. For convenience, you can power this outdoor gadget with either rechargeable or AA batteries. Finally, with a waterproof rating of IP54, this compact headlamp can withstand water projected from a powerful spray.