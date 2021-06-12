Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Tile Mate vs. Tile Sticker

By Kevin Chen
seekingtech.com
 9 days ago

The Tile Mate and Tile Sticker are both finders/trackers designed to help you locate lost items. So, what are the differences between these models?. You can find out in this comparison for the Tile products. Quick Summary. When compared to the Tile Sticker Finder, the Tile Mate Finder has better...

seekingtech.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mate#Seeking Tech#Pricingcheck#The Retile Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Amazon
Related
Shoppingclarkdeals.com

Ridgid tile nipper for $6

Today at The Home Depot, you can purchase Ridgid tile nippers for $5.99. They are exclusive to HD and are currently 50% off!. These tile nippers can make small or irregular cuts that you can’t ordinarily get with a tile saw! They will cut up to 1/4 of an inch. They have dipped handles that provide a good, comfortable grip.
Electronicsseekingtech.com

Razer Opus vs. Razer Opus X

Razer recently released the Opus X wireless headset. So, how does it compare to the older Opus? You can find out in this comparison guide. While the Razer Opus X is strictly a Bluetooth headset, you can connect the Razer Opus using wired (via the included 3.5 mm audio cable) or Bluetooth wireless.
ElectronicsNews 12

The Download: V-Moda M-200 ANC

Having a good pair of headphones can make all the difference when listening to music or trying to tune out your surroundings. Some companies are putting some tech into their new headphones. V-Moda makes some great sounding headphones, but the M-200 ANC brings a lot to the table. The wireless,...
Electronicsspygoodies.com

WiFi Miniature 1080p Spy Camera

Here is another tiny camera that lets you record video covertly. This WiFi Miniature 1080p Spy Camera comes with motion detection alerts. It has a 160-degree wide angle lens and can record to a TF card. It measures 1.18″ x 1.18″ by 1.49″. More gadgets like this ➡️ here. [where...
Electronicsmactrast.com

MacTrast Deals: Bluetooth 5.0 Airphone Headphones

Bluetooth 5.0 Airphone Headphones is a high-definition stereo headphone that is equipped with noise-canceling technology designed to prevent ambient noises for the ultimate music experience. Father’s Day Sale: 20% Off Sitewide Code: WELOVEDAD. Description. The Bluetooth 5.0 Airphone Headphones is a high-definition stereo headphone that is equipped with noise-canceling technology...
ElectronicsApple Insider

Apple sells out of Space Gray Magic Keyboard, Trackpad, Mouse

Introduced with the iMac Pro in 2017, and discontinued in May 2021, Apple's Space Gray accessories are now all sold out in the Apple Store. Apple announced in mid-May 2021 that it would no longer produce the Space Gray accessories, but they did remain on sale "while supplies last." Now, however, they have been erased from the online Apple Store, as has the iMac Pro they were originally designed for.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Ledlenser MH5 compact headlamp delivers up to 400 lumens and detaches for handheld use

Light your way outdoors with the Ledlenser MH5 compact headlamp. Thanks to its magnetic USB recharger, this useful gadget provides up to 400 lumens of bright white light. That way, you can illuminate dark places while you walk. What’s more, the unique lamp-head-mounting system lets you quickly turn this headlamp into a handheld light. So you can clip it to your clothing or gear to light the road ahead. Also, the Ledlenser Advanced Focus System allows you to switch from a broad flood beam to a focused, long-distance beam with just a quick bezel turn. Moreover, these light functions give you bright illumination or an economical light for longer battery life. For convenience, you can power this outdoor gadget with either rechargeable or AA batteries. Finally, with a waterproof rating of IP54, this compact headlamp can withstand water projected from a powerful spray.
Electronicswindowscentral.com

Feel every click with Logitech's G915 mechanical keyboard on sale for $180

Need a new keyboard? You can save on the Logitech G915 RGB tenkeyless mechanical keyboard while it's down to just $179.99 at Best Buy. This is a unique deal that's way less than what it normally sells for, saving you about $50 while the deal lasts. Compare that to other retailers like Amazon where it's over $200 or B&H where it's going for $230.
Electronicsgizmochina.com

OPPO Watch vs Meizu Watch: Specs Comparison

If you want to buy the best Android smartwatch in China released from a smartphone manufacturer, you have two great choices: the first smartwatch by Meizu and the first by OPPO. We are naturally referring to the Meizu Watch and the OPPO Watch, two wearables bundled with very smart features and advanced specifications. OPPO Watch is sold all around the globe, while Meizu Watch is only present in the Chinese market.
Electronicstheappletech.net

Pair Your iPhone With This Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Earbud & Enjoy Music For $180 ($50 OFF)

The Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Earbud is currently available on Amazon for $179.99 in three different styles. You save $50 off the regular price of $230 with today’s offer, which beats our previous mention by $20 and matches the all-time low set only once before. The Jabra Elite 85t are the brand’s latest true wireless earbuds, featuring a 25-hour battery life with the companion charging case and adjustable active noise cancellation. This is in addition to the ability to customize the EQ and sound profiles, six built-in microphones for taking calls, and a compact in-ear design that is IPX4 water-resistant.
Cell Phonesthewealthrace.com

Best power bank for iPhone in 2021

Gadget-makers like Apple appear to like to come back out with telephones in ever-increasing sizes. That is why a conveyable battery charger or energy financial institution is commonly a extra sensible buy in your iPhone than battery circumstances, which enhance battery capability however are likely to make a cellphone extra-heavy and ponderous to hold round.
Electronicsesuperseller.com

ASUS 15.6″ 1080P Portable Monitor (MB169B+) – Full HD, IPS, Auto-rotatable, Smart Case, Ultra-slim, Lightweight, Sleek, USB 3.0 Powered, For Laptop, PC, Phone, Console

The World’s slimmest and lightest 15.6″ Full HD IPS panel USB powered MB169B+ Portable Monitor with a single USB 3.0 cable for power and data transmission. MB169B+ features EzLink technology and Auto rotating display bundled with the ASUS Smart Case a two way adjustable stand and protective sleeve provide a more user friendly scenario. IPS is a type of panel technology of that provides a wide field of view. Based on the principle that liquid crystal polymer runs horizontally, this allows for good viewing at wide angles and a fast response speed.
Electronicsmakeuseof.com

How to Check the Battery Usage on Your Apple Watch

If your Apple Watch's battery doesn't last as long and it used to, you probably tried to see the battery usage on your Apple Watch. Unfortunately, unlike with the iPhone, you can't see which apps consume the most battery life on your Apple Watch. Instead, you need to get creative. This is what you can do.
Electronicswmleader.com

Bose 700 headphones are on sale at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Listen up, audiophiles: In case you haven’t heard, the Bose 700 Bluetooth headphones are the gold standard when it comes to noise canceling and audio quality. This powerful headset recently got a sleek design upgrade, too, with ergonomic ear cups and a stainless steel headband.
Electronicswashingtonnewsday.com

Bowers & Wilkins PI7 Review: Premium ANC Wireless Earbuds with Clever Design

Bowers & Wilkins PI7 Review: Premium ANC Wireless Earbuds with Clever Design. The Bowers & Wilkins PI7 in-ear headphones make a dramatic statement in every way. From their quality appearance to their long list of features and specifications to their unapologetic $399 price tag, they have it all. The audio quality of these truly wireless earbuds would surely appeal to casual listeners, but the price puts them out of reach for all but the most committed buyers.
ElectronicsGamespot

Best Buy Flash Sale Competes With Prime Day: Apple Watch, 4K TVs, And More Sunday Deals

Amazon Prime Day is sure to dominate the conversation around deals when it kicks off this coming Monday, June 21, but it's far from the only retailer launching its biggest sale of the summer right now. The size and popularity of Prime Day has driven Amazon's biggest competitors to launch their own competing sales at the same time, and Best Buy is always one of the biggest players in the anti-Prime Day space. Right on schedule, Best Buy has kicked off a major sale just ahead of Prime Day, called "The Bigger Deal" savings event--which feels like a playful jab at Walmart's "Deals for Days" and Target's "Deal Days" sales.