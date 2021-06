Growing a flower garden adds beauty and curb appeal to your home, but did you know your garden could be good for your mental health, too? Flowers can boost your mood, lower your stress and even help you feel more relaxed and secure. Plus, if you plant some of the most fragrant flowers, you can create your own gorgeous, aromatic bouquets for yourself and your loved ones. Or, step out into your yard, close your eyes, and inhale the sweet, natural scents any time you choose.