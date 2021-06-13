Cancel
England vs Croatia live stream: How to watch Euro 2020 fixture online and on TV

By Alex Pattle
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4apEbJ_0aSCb1zc00

England begin their Euro 2020 campaign on Sunday as they take on Croatia at Wembley Stadium.

The fixture presents Gareth Southgate and his side with an opportunity to make up for their defeat by the Croats in the 2018 World Cup semi-finals, while making a major statement in Group D, which also contains Scotland and Czech Republic.

The England starting XI is still largely a mystery to fans, though Southgate suggested that he knows 10 of his starters already .

LIVE: Live coverage of England vs Croatia at Euro 2020

England will have home advantage at Wembley here and in their remaining group matches, as well as the semi-final and final – should they make it that far...

But now is not the time to look past the first round. Instead, here is everything you need to know about England vs Croatia:

When is it?

The match will kick off at 2pm on Sunday 13 June.

How can I watch it?

The game will air live on BBC One in Britain.

What is the team news?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kJmee_0aSCb1zc00

Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire has finally joined training but is not expected to be fit for any of England’s group games , while Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson sustained a serious injury in February but returned for 45 minutes in a friendly against Romania last week.

His club team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold was forced to withdraw from Southgate’s squad due to an injury picked up by the right-back in the previous friendly against Austria, while Man United forward Mason Greenwood pulled out of the provisional squad before that – also due to injury.

Southgate’s starting line-up has been the subject of great debate and intense speculation , with it unclear whether he knows his best XI or even his best formation, despite his suggestions otherwise. Four at the back? Three at the back? Either way, Brighton centre-back Ben White – drafted in after Alexander-Arnold’s withdrawal – could start due to his impressive showings in the warm-up games last week.

The only players who seem certain to start, however, are midfielders Declan Rice and Mason Mount , and striker and captain Harry Kane . Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and defender John Stones are probably the next names on the teamsheet, but who really knows? Fans are desperate to see Jack Grealish start in midfield, and/ or the similarly exciting Phil Foden .

Confirmed line-ups

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49mW9M_0aSCb1zc00

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Mings, Trippier; Rice, Phillips; Foden, Mount, Sterling; Kane

Croatia: Livakovic; Barisic, Lovren, Vida, Vrsaljko; Kovacic, Modric, Brozovic; Perisic, Petkovic, Rebic.

Odds

England – 4/6

Draw – 27/10

Croatia – 9/2

Prediction

Croatia have a talented squad but they might have peaked in 2018 with their run to the World Cup final. England took the lead against them in the semi-finals only to lose 2-1 in extra-time. Here, I’m predicting England to show real signs of their creative capabilities in taking a 2-0 lead, before letting Croatia back in with a defensive error – summing up the squad’s strengths and weaknesses. Ultimately, however, the Three Lions will see out the game... right? England 2-1 Croatia .

