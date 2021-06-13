Cancel
Houston, TX

Increased ride-sharing app usage can reduce automobile incidents.

Marisol Gallagher
Marisol Gallagher
 10 days ago

Thought Catalog/Pexels

HOUSTON — According to a published research by The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, the grown number usage of ride-sharing apps was connected to a reduction in impaired driving and motor vehicle collision sentences in Houston.

Christopher Conner, MD, Ph.D., the study’s lead author and neurosurgery resident in the Vivian L. Smith Department of Neurosurgery at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth, said the research is well-timed as more people are using ride-sharing apps.

“Automobile accidents are the leading cause of death and disability among young people, so anything we can do to reduce those incidents is going to have a massive effect,” he said.

The study discovered that ride-share volume had a notable association with the incidence of motor vehicle-related trauma, with a decrease in the rate of frequency by one-third for every 1,000 rides. The accident rate continued to decline as more rides happened.

Impaired driving convictions also declined in the years following the establishment of Uber in Houston. Before 2014, there was an average of 22.5 impaired driving convictions in Houston every day. After 2014, the average of convictions decreased to 19 per day.

“I think this was the biggest takeaway from the study. The data shows that ride-sharing companies can decrease these incidents because they give young people an alternative to driving drunk,” Conner said.

He hoped the results will allow people to see that while anyone can be affected by a motor vehicle collision, they do have another option proven to reduce their risk of injury, death, or impaired driving conviction.

The highest number of motor vehicle accidents happened on Friday and Saturday nights between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. Data comparison from before and after 2014 revealed an almost 24% decline in impaired driving convictions traumas and the number of motor vehicle collisions during those hours.

Conner is confident this study will open the door to further trauma research. “It is an area that has been really understudied,” he said.

Marisol Gallagher

Marisol Gallagher

Houston, TX
Journalist. I believe in H-Town, Rockets, Lone Star Football and God.

TechnologyCNBC

Taxi Tech: Ride Sharing and More

Careem has become so much more than just a ride sharing app. From delivering food to pharmaceutical supplies, it is constantly evolving across the 15 regions it covers. In 2019, Careem was acquired by Uber for a ground-breaking $3.1 billion, becoming the first unicorn exit in the MENA region. We hear the latest from this versatile company on their plans for the next chapter.
Public HealthAntelope Valley Press

Sharing a ride to health and safety

We all hope for a breakthrough in the cure for cancer. Thankfully, scientists are making progress in the fight against this and many other devastating diseases. But on occasion, an innovation well outside of the healthcare sector can make a big difference in matters of life and death. And is there one such innovation where older people are missing out?
Williston, NDWilliston Daily Herald

Bird Scooters land in Williston as electric scooters and ride-sharing app debut

Have you heard about the Bird? Bird Scooters, that is. Bird is the word when it comes to ride-sharing in larger cities, and now the scooters have finally landed in Williston. Steve Simard is handling the distribution of the electric scooters, which will be available throughout the community to rent via an app, with riders paying a per-minute fee.
Cell PhonesInsurance Journal

Mercury Launches Usage-Based Car Insurance App Oklahoma

Mercury Insurance has made its usage-based insurance app, MercuryGO, available to drivers in Oklahoma. The app acts as a virtual driving coach, providing skill scores that give real-time feedback about driving behavior, the company said. Mercury auto insurance policyholders who enroll to use the app immediately receive a 5% participation discount and teen drivers will receive up to a 10% discount.
HealthForensic Magazine

Update to National Testing Recommendations for Drug-impaired Driving

An update to the National Safety Council's Alcohol, Drugs and Impairment Division's (NSC-ADID) recommendations for toxicology testing in impaired driving and motor vehicle fatalities has just been released. Since 2007, the NSC-ADID has published recommendations on the scope of testing, analytical cutoffs and best practices for investigating impaired driving and motor vehicle fatalities in an effort to promote standardization in toxicology testing and improve the quality of data collected in the United States and Canada. The recommendations divide drugs into two tiers: Tier I and Tier II. Tier I compounds, which are drugs seen with high frequency in impaired driving arrests and considered essential for inclusion in testing. Tier II compounds have more limited or regional prevalence and may require additional analytical capabilities. This is the fourth iteration of these guidelines updated to account for today's drug landscape.
Politicspostsouth.com

Grant supports tougher enforcement of driver impairment laws

For the seventh consecutive year, the Governors Highway Safety Association and the Foundation for Advancing Alcohol Responsibility are awarding grants to help states keep Americans safe from alcohol- and drug-impaired drivers. Louisiana is one of four states to receive the 2021 GHSA-Responsibility.org grant award, which provides a portion of the...