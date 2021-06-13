Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Is England vs Croatia on TV? Euro 2020 kick-off time, channel and how to watch

By Alex Pattle
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g1H20_0aSCFP8700

England ’s Euro 2020 campaign begins with a clash against Croatia at Wembley on Sunday.

The game gives Gareth Southgate and his team the chance to make up for their loss to the Croats in the 2018 World Cup semi-finals, while laying down a marker in Group D, in which Scotland and Czech Republic are also present.

Fans have had a tough time predicting England’s starting XI, although Southgate suggested that he knows 10 of his starters already .

LIVE: Live coverage of England vs Croatia at Euro 2020

England will have home advantage at Wembley here and in their remaining group matches, as well as the semi-final and final – should they make it that far...

But now is not the time to look past the first round. Instead, here is everything you need to know about England vs Croatia:

When is it?

The match will kick off at 2pm on Sunday 13 June.

How can I watch it?

The game will air live on BBC One in Britain.

What is the team news?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kJmee_0aSCFP8700

Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire has finally joined training but is not expected to be fit for any of England’s group games , while Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson sustained a serious injury in February but returned for 45 minutes in a friendly against Romania last week.

His club team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold was forced to withdraw from Southgate’s squad due to an injury picked up by the right-back in the previous friendly against Austria, while Man United forward Mason Greenwood pulled out of the provisional squad before that – also due to injury.

Southgate’s starting line-up has been the subject of great debate and intense speculation , with it unclear whether he knows his best XI or even his best formation, despite his suggestions otherwise. Four at the back? Three at the back? Either way, Brighton centre-back Ben White – drafted in after Alexander-Arnold’s withdrawal – could start due to his impressive showings in the warm-up games last week.

The only players who seem certain to start, however, are midfielders Declan Rice and Mason Mount , and striker and captain Harry Kane . Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and defender John Stones are probably the next names on the teamsheet, but who really knows? Fans are desperate to see Jack Grealish start in midfield, and/ or the similarly exciting Phil Foden .

Confirmed line-ups

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49mW9M_0aSCFP8700

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Mings, Trippier; Rice, Phillips; Foden, Mount, Sterling; Kane

Croatia: Livakovic; Barisic, Lovren, Vida, Vrsaljko; Kovacic, Modric, Brozovic; Perisic, Petkovic, Rebic.

Odds

England – 4/6

Draw – 27/10

Croatia – 9/2

Prediction

Croatia have a talented squad but they might have peaked in 2018 with their run to the World Cup final. England took the lead against them in the semi-finals only to lose 2-1 in extra-time. Here, I’m predicting England to show real signs of their creative capabilities in taking a 2-0 lead, before letting Croatia back in with a defensive error – summing up the squad’s strengths and weaknesses. Ultimately, however, the Three Lions will see out the game... right? England 2-1 Croatia .

The Independent

The Independent

155K+
Followers
84K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Mason Greenwood
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Mason Mount
Person
Declan Rice
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Jordan Pickford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Croatia#Manchester United#Croats#Group D#Xi#Euro 2020 England#Bbc One#Mings#Lions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
News Break
BBC
Country
Scotland
Related
Soccerpunditarena.com

Gareth Southgate explains his reluctance to play Jadon Sancho

Gareth Southgate has insisted he is being realistic over the expectations put on Jadon Sancho due to his young age and inexperience. England have struggled to threaten opposing defences so far at Euro 2020, managing just three shots on target from their two games against Croatia and Scotland. Many fans...
SoccerTribal Football

Southgate confident England players not distracted by transfer talk

England coach Gareth Southgate is confident his players haven't been distracted by transfer talk. Southgate doesn't believe transfers for Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Ben White (Brighton) or Harry Kane (Tottenham) will go through until after Euro 2020 has finished. All three players have been linked with moves this summer, along...
Soccer90min.com

England predicted lineup vs Czech Republic - Euro 2020

England face Czech Republic in their final Euro 2020 group game on Tuesday night, knowing that anything other than defeat will secure them a place in the knockout stages. Manager Gareth Southgate could have some important personnel decisions to make after a disappointing and rather lacklustre performance against Scotland in the last game, with England fans calling for more of the squad’s attacking talent to be given a chance.
SportsTelegraph

Jamie Carragher: My England XI to beat Czech Republic

Gareth Southgate has confirmed Harry Kane will start, but as I wrote after the goalless draw with Scotland I would have given him a rest to prepare for the last sixteen. If Kane scores, many will say he has ‘proved people wrong’. Football has evolved beyond the point where a striker’s performance is judged solely on whether he scored. It’s the general play for 90 minutes which must be of the highest standard. That is what the top coaches judge.
Sportsbesoccer.com

England desperate for goals on momentous day for Southgate

England and the Czech Republic look poised to progress to the knockout phase, but there is greater concern over the form of the Three Lions. England will look to dispel doubts around their attacking power when they face the Czech Republic in their final Euro 2020 Group D game on Tuesday.
UEFAthebharatexpressnews.com

UEFA EURO 2020: English duo Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell isolate themselves after contact with Billy Gilmour | Football news

England suffered a heavy blow for Euro 2020 on Monday as Chelsea duo Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell were forced to self-isolate following contact with Scotland’s Billy Gilmour, who has tested positive for Covid-19. England’s 26-man squad have all tested negative after Gilmour’s positive test was announced earlier on Monday. But Mount and Chilwell are likely to miss the Group D game between England and the Czech Republic at Wembley on Tuesday due to their contact with Gilmour. Chelsea team-mates Mount and Gilmour were on the opposite side in England’s 0-0 draw with Scotland on Friday, while their club colleague Chilwell was an unused replacement.
SoccerNBC Sports

Sancho (and Grealish): Why Southgate can ‘go for it’ at EURO 2020

Through 24 matches, EURO 2020 has delivered more than a few solid debate points. Is the Netherlands the real deal under Frank de Boer?. Who’s the true dark horse of the tournament? Sweden? Czech Republic?. Is Croatia the most frustrating, impossible-to-predict team in Europe when it comes to major tournaments?
Soccer90min.com

Bukayo Saka handed maiden Euro 2020 start vs Czech Republic

Bukayo Saka has been handed his first start of Euro 2020 in England's final group game against Czech Republic. Gareth Southgate has lavished praise on the Arsenal starlet in the past and he has now been rewarded for an excellent season. Saka's inclusion is one of three changes Southgate has...
SoccerCBS Sports

Austria vs. North Macedonia: Euro 2020 live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds, time

North Macedonia will be competing at their first major international tournament as an independent nation this summer. Igor Angelovski's men make their debut against Austria in Bucharest, Romania, on Sunday and the Austrians need to be wary of a team that beat neighbors Germany away earlier this year and have an evergreen talisman in Goran Pandev at 37. Can the Lynxes be this edition's surprise package?