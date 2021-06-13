Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Shooting in Texas capital leaves 14 wounded; one suspect still at large

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago

Fourteen people were wounded after two men opened fire at each other in a busy entertainment district in downtown Austin, Texas early on Saturday, police said, adding that one of the suspected shooters remained at large.

Gunfire erupted at about 1:30 a.m. in the Sixth Street area, a popular nightlife destination in the state capital, Austin Police Department Interim Chief Joseph Chacon said in a news conference on Saturday afternoon.

"This does appear to be an isolated incident between two parties," he said. "Most of the victims were innocent bystanders."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k3xoy_0aSCDwzY00
Police investigate the scene of a mass shooting in the Sixth Street entertainment district area of Austin, Texas, U.S. June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Nuri Vallbona

Police officers who were nearby rushed to the scene where they applied tourniquets and performed CPR on victims, Chacon said.

Two of the injured were in hospital in critical condition and the other 12 were in stable condition. There were no deaths, Chacon said.

The Austin Police Department said on Saturday evening that one suspect had been arrested with the help of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, and that officers were continuing to follow up on leads to apprehend the remaining suspect.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

View All 31 Commentsarrow_down
Reuters

Reuters

134K+
Followers
163K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Cpr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Albany, GAPosted by
Newsweek

Woman Found Dead in Walmart Parking Lot

Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a Walmart parking lot in Albany, Georgia, on Wednesday night. Just after 10.30 p.m. that evening, police responded to the Walmart Neighborhood Market in the 2500 block of North Slappey Boulevard. According to a witness, the victim...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Mass shooting in Chicago leaves one dead and at least nine wounded

One person has been killed and at least nine others have been injured after a shooting in Chicago. The incident took place around 2am on Saturday morning in Chatham, on the south side of the city. Chicago police said two men approached a group of people on South Prairie Avenue and started shooting. The person who died was a 29-year-old woman who was shot in the leg and abdomen. She was pronounced dead after being taken to the University of Chicago Medical Centre. A 30-year-old man was shot in the ankle, while another man, 32, was shot in the hand...
Austin, TXaustinnews.net

At least 13 people wounded in Austin, Texas shooting

At least 13 people were wounded in a shooting in downtown Austin, Texas early on Saturday, police said, adding the suspected shooter was still at large. Two of the injured are reported to be in a critical condition, Austin Police Department Interim Chief Joseph Chacon said in a statement. "I...
Austin, TXnews4sanantonio.com

Juvenile suspect arrested, one still outstanding in overnight downtown mass shooting

Austin, Texas — Austin Police confirmed Sunday afternoon that a juvenile male suspect was taken into custody on Saturday in connection to the mass shooting in the city's most popular entertainment district that left at least 14 people injured early Saturday morning. There was no further description available and the charges he will face are still unknown.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

19-year-old accused of firing at people across Phoenix area

PHOENIX — (AP) — An Arizona teenager suspected of killing one person and injuring a dozen others during a 90-minute string of drive-by shootings in metropolitan Phoenix told police he believed people were after him because of his involvement in another shooting, according to court documents released Friday. Ashin Tricarico,...
Memphis, TNwmcactionnews5.com

MPD arrests suspect in shooting death of 20-year-old woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 20-year-old woman was just starting a business and now her life is gone. Police say one of the suspects in her shooting death is in custody. That suspect is connected to a carjacking that happened Monday. “Torria was a great person. Like she didn’t mind...
Public SafetySeattle Times

Off-duty deputy killed suspect after Houston club shooting

HOUSTON (AP) — An off-duty deputy working security at a Houston nightclub was the one who fatally shot an armed suspect after gunfire at the club left one other person dead and wounded two more people, police said. Shots were fired at about 1:15 a.m. Monday, and police said one...
Minneapolis, MNKEYT

Minneapolis shooting leaves 5 people wounded

A shooting in Minneapolis overnight left five people wounded, police said Saturday. Officers responded at 11:51 p.m. Friday to reports of shots fired in the Dinkytown neighborhood, a spokesperson for the Minneapolis Police Department said in a statement. When officers arrived, they found three men and two women with gunshot...
Law Enforcementsandiegouniontribune.com

Police: Officer kills suspect, possibly while being dragged

A police officer has died after a traffic stop in which he fatally shot a man, possibly as the officer was being dragged, authorities said. Holly Springs Police Chief Tommy Keheley said investigators believe Holly Springs officer Joe Burson, 25, shot the suspect late Wednesday while he was being dragged by a vehicle, but said an inquiry is ongoing.