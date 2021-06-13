Trooping the colour - live: Queen Elizabeth is celebrating her ‘official’ birthday with a parade

The Queen is celebrating her “official” birthday with a military parade at Windsor Castle .

This year’s Trooping the Colour will depart from tradition, as the annual ceremony is usually held on the Mall outside Buckingham Palace .

In keeping with coronavirus restrictions, the number of military personnel taking part in the birthday parade will be scaled back.

Earlier this month, Buckingham Palace confirmed the Queen’s cousin, the Duke of Kent, will join her for the celebration in place of her late husband, Prince Philip.

The duke has previously accompanied the Queen during the parade in 2013 when Philip was unable to attend because he was recovering from surgery.