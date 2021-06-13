Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Trooping the colour - live: Queen Elizabeth is celebrating her ‘official’ birthday with a parade

By Saman Javed
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qXOxR_0aSBlXGU00

The Queen is celebrating her “official” birthday with a military parade at Windsor Castle .

This year’s Trooping the Colour will depart from tradition, as the annual ceremony is usually held on the Mall outside Buckingham Palace .

In keeping with coronavirus restrictions, the number of military personnel taking part in the birthday parade will be scaled back.

Earlier this month, Buckingham Palace confirmed the Queen’s cousin, the Duke of Kent, will join her for the celebration in place of her late husband, Prince Philip.

The duke has previously accompanied the Queen during the parade in 2013 when Philip was unable to attend because he was recovering from surgery.

View All 24 Commentsarrow_down
The Independent

The Independent

155K+
Followers
84K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Philip
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Parade#Buckingham Palace#Trooping The Colour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Worldgranthshala.com

Queen watches mini Trooping the Colour at Windsor Castle for birthday

The Queen celebrated her official birthday today with the Mini Trooping the Colour at Windsor Castle. His Majesty saw the soldiers and musicians of the Household Division’s Mass Band take part in the dazzling parade. 1 1. Her Majesty the Queen witnessed Trooping the Color this morningcredit: Max Mumby. The...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Trooping the Colour: How is the Queen celebrating her ‘official’ birthday and who will join her?

On Saturday 12 June, the Queen will celebrate her “official” birthday with a military parade at Windsor Castle.This year’s celebrations will divert from tradition, as the annual ceremony, known as Trooping the Colour, is usually held on the Mall outside Buckingham Palace.In keeping with coronavirus restrictions, the number of military personnel taking part in the birthday parade will be scaled back. Aside from the Queen’s confirmed plus one, it is unclear which members of the royal family will attend.Here’s everything you need to know about the celebration ahead of the event.What is the Queen’s “official” birthday?Like every monarch before her since 1748, the Queen has two birthdays,...
Musictheroyalobserver.com

Queen Elizabeth Attends Trooping The Colour Alongside Her Cousin The Duke Of Kent — Photos

Even though the Trooping the Colour was scaled down for the second year in a row, it seems like Queen Elizabeth still enjoyed herself. "Today is The Queen’s Official Birthday," The Royal Family's Instagram account captioned a few photos. "💂‍♀️To mark the occasion a military parade in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle was held by the Household Division, and The Queen’s Colour of F Company Scots Guards was trooped."
Worldgossipbucket.com

Queen Elizabeth repeats a drab coat for her modified Trooping the Colour parade

Call me crazy, but I really don’t understand why Queen Elizabeth insisted on doing a modified Trooping the Colour parade two years in a row. Obviously, the traditional Trooping parade could not go ahead during the pandemic, because it’s one of the big tourism draws and thousands of people line the streets…
forces.net

Military Parade Celebrates Queen's Official Birthday

Personnel from the Army’s Household Division, The Royal Horse Artillery and the RAF's Red Arrows have marked the Queen’s official birthday by Trooping the Colour at Windsor Castle. The parade which has been scaled back for a second year due to coronavirus, took place to mark Her Majesty’s 95th birthday.
WorldPage Six

Queen Elizabeth celebrates her 95th birthday with Trooping the Color parade

The Queen sure knows how to throw a birthday party. On Saturday, the British Monarch watched in awe as the Trooping the Color celebration took place at Windsor Castle in honor of Her Majesty’s 95th birthday. The annual event was significantly smaller than in previous years due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions. However, the Queen beamed as she watched the parading soldiers in her honor.
MilitaryPosted by
The Independent

Senior military officer who planned Trooping the Colour wants Queen to have a ‘memorable and uplifting day’

The senior military officer in charge of planning this year’s Trooping the Colour said he aimed to create a “memorable and uplifting day” for the Queen.On Saturday 12 June, a military parade in celebration of the Queen’s “official” birthday will take place at Windsor Castle.It is the second year in a row the annual celebration – which is usually held on The Mall outside Buckingham Palace – will be held in Windsor, where the Queen has been staying for most of the pandemic. Lieutenant Colonel Guy Stone, the officer in charge of staging the event, said that although the scope...
U.K.westplainsdailyquill.net

After charming leaders, Queen Elizabeth sits back for parade

LONDON (AP) — Fresh from charming leaders at the Group of Seven summit, Queen Elizabeth II was back at her residence at Windsor Castle on Saturday to view a military parade to mark her official …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
U.K.ETOnline.com

Queen Elizabeth Holds Special Trooping the Colour Ceremony at Windsor Castle

This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors. If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Introduced Baby Lilibet to Queen …. 23:43. Harry and Meghan Welcome Daughter Lilibet, Logan Paul vs. Floyd...
Worldforces.net

Queen's Official Birthday Marked With Gun Salutes

British Army Regular and Reserve soldiers have marked the Queen’s Official Birthday with ceremonial Gun Salutes in London. The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery rode out from their stables in Geroge VI Lines to fire a 21 Gun Salute at Royal Artillery Barracks in Woolwich at midday. Three horse drawn...
Worldgranthshala.com

Queen looks radiant in a recycled dove grey coat with yellow accents and a pleated floral hat as she attends Trooping the Colour to mark her 95th birthday

The Queen recycled a dove gray ensemble with yellow accents today for her official birthday celebration at Windsor Castle in the traditional Trooping of the Color ceremony. Her Majesty, 95, looked radiant in the smart ensemble – a departure from her usual bright color palette – which she teamed with her usual black Launar handbag and black patent leather shoes with silver buckles.
WorldTelegraph

Her Majesty, the quiz: 95 questions for the Queen's official birthday

June 12 is Her Majesty the Queen’s official birthday, and to celebrate we are setting her loyal subjects a quiz with a question for each of the monarch’s 95 years. Elizabeth II’s long life and record-breaking rule has spanned a number of generations and we suggest that you share the questions out among family and friends of all ages, gather for a select and socially distanced royal quiz garden party or convene a gathering of regally minded eggheads.
AnimalsVanity Fair

Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Got a New Corgi Puppy for Her 95th Birthday

Following the unexpected death of one of her puppies last month, Queen Elizabeth could have reason to smile again after receiving another new corgi for her 95th birthday. Prince Andrew and his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, bought the monarch a new six-month-old corgi to mark the special occasion, according to The Sun. The new dog’s name has not yet been revealed, but it was apparently given to the Queen on Thursday, which would have been her late husband Prince Philip’s 100th birthday. The new puppy is meant to be a replacement for Fergus, the dorgi—a cross between a corgi and a dachshund—that died unexpectedly last month. The dog named after her WWI veteran uncle was one of two puppies gifted to the royal in February by Andrew in order to keep her company while her husband was in the hospital. The second puppy, Muick, named after one of the Queen’s favorite places, Lock Muick at Balmoral Castle, her estate in Royal Deeside, Aberdeenshire, Scotland, is now apparently constantly at the Queen’s side along with an older dog, Candy.