I’m Opening a Pizzeria in My Backyard Thanks to the Roccbox Pizza Oven

As a registered dietitian, I love food and cooking (and the positive impact it can have on your health). That said, I am on a budget, so I take extra care to make sure my dollar goes as far as possible. One way I save money while still meeting my nutritional needs is by choosing frozen vegetables over fresh when I can. Some of my favorite frozen foods like spinach, peas and peppers are a fraction of the price that they would be fresh, and they're picked at peak ripeness and flash frozen so they are just as nutritious. Not to mention, it helps me cut down on food waste since they last so much longer. These recipes prove that a healthy meal doesn't have to be expensive, and frozen veg can taste just as delicious as fresh. Dishes like Zucchini & Corn Enchiladas and Miso Vegetable Soup are budget-friendly meals I rely on when I want something healthy and flavorful in a pinch. Enjoy these recipes and check out Thrifty for more budget-friendly meal ideas and healthy eating tips.

RECIPES ・ 10 DAYS AGO