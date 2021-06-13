Fort Bend ISD Grab and Go Meals continue this summer

Kelly Sikkema/Unsplash

HOUSTON — Fort Bend Independent School District continues its Grab and Go Meals this summer.

Announced on June 1, the Grab and Go Meals began on June 7 and will end on July 29. Meal pickups will be available on Monday and Thursday of every week through the period.

Families will get bundled meals for Monday through Wednesday on Monday and meals for Thursday through Saturday on Thursday.

Grab and Go Meals will not be available during the week of July 5 as the District celebrates Independence Day. Grab and Go Meals will only receive cashless transactions with money from the recipients' SchoolCafe account to purchase a la carte items.

There will be free meals for children and teens of 18 years and below, students with disabilities up to 21 years old, as well as those who are not enrolled in the district.

For families, there will be only one breakfast and lunch meal per student per day. The students have to be present during the handout.

These are the seven locations of Grab and Go Meal divided into hours of the distributions:

1. June 7 to July 29 from 7 a.m to 8.10 a.m

Location:

Dulles High School (550 Dulles Avenue, Sugar Land, 77478), and

Missouri City Middle School (202 Martin Lane, Missouri City, 77489)

2. June 7 to July 29 from 7.30 a.m to 9 a.m

Location:

Elkins High School (7007 Knights Court, Missouri City, 77459),

Hightower High School (3333 Hurricane Lane, Missouri City, 77459),

Kempner High School (14777 Voss Road, Sugar Land, 77498),

McAuliffe Middle School (16650 South Post Oak, Houston, 77053), and

Travis High School (11111 Harlem Road, Richmond, 77406)

There will also be walk-up services at the following campuses, divided into the date and time of the distributions:

1. June 7 to July 30

Location:

E.A. Jones Elementary (302 Martin Ln., Missouri City, 77489)

2. June 9 to July 22

Location:

Quail Valley Elementary (3500 Quail Village Dr., Missouri City, 77459)

3. July 12 to July 30

Location:

Mission West Elementary (7325 Clodine Rd., Houston, 77083),

Commonwealth Elementary (4909 Commonwealth Blvd., Sugar Land, 77479), and

Crockett Middle School (19001 Beechnut St., Richmond, 77407)

3. June 14 to July, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Location:

Lantern Lane Elementary (3323 Mission Valley Dr., Missouri City, 77459),

Holley Elementary (16655 Bissonnet St., Houston, 77083), and

Rosa Parks Elementary (19101 Chimney Rock Rd., Fresno, 77545)

4. June 14 to July 22

Location:

Colony Bend Elementary (2720 Planters St., Sugar Land, 77479),

Glover Elementary (1510 Columbia Blue Dr., Missouri City, 77489),

Fleming Elementary (14850 Bissonnet St., Houston, 77083),

Goodman Elementary (1100 W. Sycamore Rd., Fresno, 77545),

Armstrong Elementary (3440 Independence Blvd., Missouri City, 77459),

Cornerstone Elementary (1800 Chatham Ave., Sugar Land, 77479),

Lake Olympia Middle School (3100 Lake Olympia Pkwy, Missouri City, 77459), and

Dulles Middle School (500 Dulles Ave., Sugar Land, 77478)

5. June 7 to July 23, Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m to 10.30 a.m.

Location:

Lexington Creek Elementary (2335 Dulles Ave., Missouri City, 77459),

Brazos Bend Elementary (621 Cunningham Creek Blvd., Sugar Land, 77479),

Sienna Crossing Elementary (10011 Steep Bank Trace, Missouri City, 77459),

Oyster Creek Elementary (16425 Mellow Oaks Ln., Sugar Land, 77498),

Sullivan Elementary (17828 Winding Waters Ln., Sugar Land, 77479), and

Neill Elementary (3830 Harvest Corner Dr., Richmond, 77406)

6. June 7 to August 3

Location: Marshall High School (1220 Buffalo Run, Missouri City, TX 77489).

For information related to the menus and curbside meals update, visit the FBISD Child Nutrition Department page or School Cafe.