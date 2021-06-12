Our View: Why Investors Should Prepare for Persistent Inflation

If the COVID-19 pandemic was the defining Black Swan event of our generation, rising inflation is the white swan event that will dominate our lives for the foreseeable future. White Swan events, events that are easily predictable and easily avoided but for some reason, no one seems to be doing anything about it and in this case, it is rising prices. The FOMC has been trying to assure us that hyperinflation is transitory but we do not agree. The evidence does not suggest that recent spikes in consumer prices are transitory and will lead the FOMC to raise interest rates this year. The real question for investors is whether or not to prepare for such an event and we think the answer is yes. If you think about it, the FOMC has been begging the economy to begin raising prices for years and it finally started to listen.