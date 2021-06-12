Cancel
Our View: Why Investors Should Prepare for Persistent Inflation

Financial Sense
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune 11, 2021 – After this week's wrap-up by Ryan Puplava, Jim speaks with Ari Wald at Oppenheimer on the underlying technical outlook for the stock market, commodities, and more. Next, Ralph McLaughlin at Haus joins Financial Sense Newshour to talk about housing and real estate, which he says is not (yet) in a bubble. Lastly, for our Smart Macro edition this week, Chris Puplava makes the case for persistent inflation and how we are investing around this trend.

