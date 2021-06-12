U.S. Northern Command Requests $80 Million To Test SpaceX Starlink Satellite Internet Performance In Polar Regions

Fifteen minutes before launch, SpaceX plans to launch a new GPS satellite for the US Space Force on Thursday, June 17. Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida. This is the first time a SpaceX amplifier has been used on a US military satellite. Read on to learn more about using the Falcon 9 rocket to launch GPS satellites. Florida will operate around GPS III 5, which is the fifth largest satellite in the current generation of GPS satellites, not only for military use, but also for military use through other navigation applications such as Google Maps and Uber.