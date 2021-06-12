Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

U.S. Northern Command Requests $80 Million To Test SpaceX Starlink Satellite Internet Performance In Polar Regions

By Evelyn Arevalo
tesmanian.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommander Gen. Glen VanHerck of the U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command, requested Congress nearly $80 million ($79.8 million) in fiscal year 2022 ‘unfunded priority list’ to continue testing space-based communication systems in Polar regions. The requested amount would further fund testing of SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet performance, as well as competitor OneWeb’s satellite system, according to a report by Defense News. Commander VanHerck’s request letter to Congress also states that SpaceX plans to launch over 100 Starlink satellites to serve the Arctic this Summer. OneWeb already launched 182 satellites and expects to deliver Arctic coverage before the year ends. By January 2022, the military hopes they achieve around-the-clock broadband coverage in those hard-to-reach regions.

www.tesmanian.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spacex Starlink#Starlink Satellites#The U S Northern Command#Congress#Polar#Oneweb#Defense News#The U S Air Force#Tesmanian#Poles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
SpaceX
News Break
NASA
News Break
Satellites
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & Defensetesmanian.com

Launcher Unveils Its 'Orbiter' Satellite Deployment Vehicle That Will Be Launched By SpaceX

Launcher, a company that is working to develop an efficient rocket to deliver small satellites to orbit, unveiled its ‘Orbiter’ vehicle this week. Orbiter is a universal orbital transfer vehicle and satellite deployment platform that is designed to launch atop the company’s Launcher Light rocket and SpaceX’s Falcon 9. “Orbiter is interoperable with either launch vehicle via a common 24-inch ESPA Grande adapter ring and is contracted to make its inaugural flight to sun-synchronous orbit via SpaceX Falcon 9 Rideshare mission in October 2022,” the company announced in a press release.
Aerospace & Defensegranthshala.com

Elon Musk’s Starlink space internet goes into “thermal shutdown”

Elon Musk’s SpaceX Internet service is overheating, with Starlink support reportedly saying the terminals will go into “thermal shutdown” once a certain temperature is reached. This week, a Starlink beta user posted a screenshot An error message from the Starlink app: “Offline: Thermal shutdown”, states this. “Starlink will reconnect after...
Aerospace & Defensetimestabloid.com

SpaceX to launch new GPS satellite for Space Force

Fifteen minutes before launch, SpaceX plans to launch a new GPS satellite for the US Space Force on Thursday, June 17. Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida. This is the first time a SpaceX amplifier has been used on a US military satellite. Read on to learn more about using the Falcon 9 rocket to launch GPS satellites. Florida will operate around GPS III 5, which is the fifth largest satellite in the current generation of GPS satellites, not only for military use, but also for military use through other navigation applications such as Google Maps and Uber.
Aerospace & Defensetechnonu.com

How to locate Starlink satellites to see the passage of your constellation

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp. A web page, Find Starlink, allows you to locate the moment and the hour in which you can see the passage of the constellation of Starlink satellites, a phenomenon that has surprised many by its peculiar appearance: a row of lights that cross the night sky like a stellar procession.
Aerospace & Defenseaerotechnews.com

SMC, mission partners successfully launch Fifth GPS III satellite

The U.S. Space Force’s Space and Missile Systems Center and its mission partners successfully launched the fifth Global Positioning Systems (GPS) III Space Vehicle at 9:09 p.m., PDT, June 17, 2021, from Space Launch Complex-40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The Lockheed Martin-built satellite was carried to...
Aerospace & DefenseBreaking Defense

SMC’s Space Safari Office To Focus On ‘Urgent’ Launch Needs

WASHINGTON: Space Force’s newest acquisition program office, called Space Safari, will concentrate on meeting military commander’s urgent launch needs, with its first demonstration last Sunday successfully putting up small satellite using Northrop Grumman’s air-launched Pegasus XL space vehicle. “The Space Safari office was established to directly respond to urgent USSPACECOM...
Alaska Stateakbizmag.com

Alaska Welcomes Newest Space Force Station in Renaming of Clear

Clear Air Force Station was renamed to Clear Space Force Station on June 15, 2021; the renaming of Clear was one of several Air Force space-centric installations to be redesignated as Space Force installations to establish a distinct culture and identity for the Space Force. Clear Air Force Station, a...
Colorado Springs, COKKTV

U.S. Space Force, SpaceX launch milestone rocket

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thursday’s launch of the SpaceX Falcon9 rocket marked a milestone. The reusable rocket carried the U.S. Space Force GPS III SV05 satellite into orbit -- the first Pentagon national security satellite launched on a reusable rocket. The first stage of the Falcon9 booster was then successfully landed again on Earth, on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

An Air Cushion Patrol Seaplane Was Once In The Works With The U.S. And Japan

Grumman and Shin Meiwa worked together to propose an aircraft that combined aspects of a jet-powered flying-boat with an air cushion vehicle. A 70-ton jet-powered maritime patrol aircraft that could operate from runways peppered with bomb craters, unprepared airstrips, scrub, water, or even ice? The Grumman/Shin Meiwa ASR-544-4 proposal could have provided Japan, as well as other operators, with a remarkably versatile, high-performance submarine-hunter. Sadly, perhaps, this Cold War project never made it beyond the drawing board, but it was a radical concept that warrants further examination.
Aerospace & Defensethedrive.com

China's Space Station Is Now Manned As Concerns About Its Space Ambitions Grow

The Shenzhou-12 mission put three astronauts aboard the new Tianhe space station module in a display of just how far China's space program has come. China successfully placed its first crew members aboard its Tiangong space station, which is still under construction. Three taikonauts (astronauts) boarded the Tianhe core space station module in orbit, marking a new milestone in the Middle Kingdom’s rise as a global leader in space. While the launch of the Shenzhou-12 mission is significant on its own right as a demonstration of China’s space program, it also highlights growing concerns about Chinese ambitions in space.
Aerospace & Defenseamericaspace.com

SpaceX Delivers 5th GPS Block III Space Force Satellite to Orbit

SpaceX has successfully flown its 19th Falcon 9 of the year, with the lunchtime launch of the once-used B1062 core and the fifth Block III Global Positioning System (GPS) navigation and timing satellite for the U.S. Space Force. Liftoff occurred at 12:09 p.m. EDT Thursday from storied Space Launch Complex (SLC)-40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla., and GPS III-05—or “Space Vehicle 05” (SV05) in military parlance—was satisfactorily inserted into Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) at an altitude of 12,550 miles (20,200 km) about 89 minutes later.
Industrytheregister.com

SpaceX spat with Viasat: Rival accused of abusing legislation to halt Elon's Starlink expansion

SpaceX has accused a satellite telecommunications rival of trying to a weaponise environmental legislation to hamper the expansion of its Starlink internet service. Elon Musk's business said this in a response filed on Monday [PDF] in an ongoing legal dispute with Viasat, Dish Network, and consulting firm The Balance Group. The trio are contesting SpaceX's recently given Federal Communications Commission (FCC) approval to operate Starlink satellites at a lower altitude.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
SlashGear

Starlink user finds a significant flaw with the satellite dish

One of the more interesting things SpaceX has done in recent years is launching large numbers of Starlink satellites into orbit. Eventually, the constellation of satellites will provide continuous Internet coverage all over the US and potentially the world. The Starlink satellites beam Internet connectivity to receiving satellite dishes on the ground at people’s homes and other locations.
Clear, AKkuac.org

U.S. Space Force Assumes Command of Re-named Installation: Clear Space Force Station

Clear Air Force Station has a new name. In a ceremony Tuesday, the installation near Healy was officially re-named Clear Space Force Station. Installation officials say the name-change won’t affect Clear’s main mission, which is to scan the horizon for incoming enemy missiles and alerting the U.S. missile defense system, including the base at Fort Greely, to the threat.