Here is the latest Michigan sports news from The Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Liam Hendriks angrily threw a wet ball into foul territory after his first pitch of the ninth inning, leading to a lengthy rain delay, then gave up a tying two-run home run to Daz Cameron before the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 5-4 in 10 innings. Chicago led 4-2 when Hendriks threw the ball into foul territory and yelled toward plate umpire Chris Conroy “It’s all wet!” as he spread both arms wide. The game resumed 49 minutes later, Cabrera singled and Cameron hit his first big league homer. Yoan Moncada hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th.

DETROIT (AP) — It took Alex Palou quite some time to shake off the disappointment of losing the Indianapolis 500. But his consolation prize was that he’s the championship leader headed into Saturday and Sunday’s doubleheader at Raceway at Belle Isle Park. He’s one of seven drivers in the field who have never raced the temporary street course before and will also serve a six-grid penalty before Saturday’s race as punishment for an unapproved engine change during Indy 500 prep.

DETROIT (AP) — CBS Sports will air a new racing series on its network Saturday night, but chairman Sean McManus said the Superstar Racing Experience is not a soft opening for additional motorsports programming. McManus told The Associated Press the CBS Sports calendar is too crowded with too many conflicts for the network to attempt to acquire IndyCar’s television rights. He noted the PGA Tour went head-to-head this year with the Indianapolis 500. The same scheduling conflicts would likely preclude CBS from trying to reclaim a portion of the NASCAR schedule when its current contracts expire after the 2024 season. CBS was the first network to air NASCAR.