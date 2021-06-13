Cancel
Michigan State

Here is the latest Michigan sports news from The Associated Press

9&10 News
9&10 News
 11 days ago

DETROIT (AP) — Liam Hendriks angrily threw a wet ball into foul territory after his first pitch of the ninth inning, leading to a lengthy rain delay, then gave up a tying two-run home run to Daz Cameron before the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 5-4 in 10 innings. Chicago led 4-2 when Hendriks threw the ball into foul territory and yelled toward plate umpire Chris Conroy “It’s all wet!” as he spread both arms wide. The game resumed 49 minutes later, Cabrera singled and Cameron hit his first big league homer. Yoan Moncada hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th.

DETROIT (AP) — It took Alex Palou quite some time to shake off the disappointment of losing the Indianapolis 500. But his consolation prize was that he’s the championship leader headed into Saturday and Sunday’s doubleheader at Raceway at Belle Isle Park. He’s one of seven drivers in the field who have never raced the temporary street course before and will also serve a six-grid penalty before Saturday’s race as punishment for an unapproved engine change during Indy 500 prep.

DETROIT (AP) — CBS Sports will air a new racing series on its network Saturday night, but chairman Sean McManus said the Superstar Racing Experience is not a soft opening for additional motorsports programming. McManus told The Associated Press the CBS Sports calendar is too crowded with too many conflicts for the network to attempt to acquire IndyCar’s television rights. He noted the PGA Tour went head-to-head this year with the Indianapolis 500. The same scheduling conflicts would likely preclude CBS from trying to reclaim a portion of the NASCAR schedule when its current contracts expire after the 2024 season. CBS was the first network to air NASCAR.

Michigan StateIonia Sentinel-Standard

The West Michigan High School Sports Awards is almost here. Honorees need to register by midnight Thursday to get swag!

For the last nine months, we’ve been announcing the names of honorees for the West Michigan High School Sports Awards. Now it’s finally time for the big show. The list of honorees, and the registration form, can be found on the event website. Honorees need to register by midnight Thursday to get the honoree gift box before the show. Registrations are also used to send out awards for winners following the show. If you know an honoree, remind them to register today.
Michigan StatePosted by
9&10 News

Special Olympics Michigan 2021 Virtual Summer Games

One of our favorite events is underway… and athletes of all abilities are welcome to join in on this amazing and all-inclusive competition. From now through July 16, Special Olympics Michigan is hosting their 2021 Virtual Summer Games. It is open to all athletes and unified partners 8 years of age and older. Participants can choose up to 3 events, and will need to submit their stats by July 16. A virtual celebration will also be held on July 20.
