Telecom Companies Win Injunction to Put New York’s Affordable Internet Law on Hold

On June 14, 2021, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed into law amendments (“Amendments”) to the recently enacted HERO Act (“Act”). The Act imposed significant workplace health and safety obligations on New York employers, as we previously described here. The Amendments, as we explained last week, allow the New York State Department of Labor (“NYSDOL”) more time to create the model safety standards for the airborne infectious disease exposure prevention plan (“safety plan”) portion of the Act and, importantly, grant employers more time to comply. However, the November 1, 2021, effective date regarding the workplace safety committee portion of the Act remains unchanged. The Amendments also clarify certain portions of the Act, particularly those concerning the workplace safety committees that most employers will be obligated to permit.