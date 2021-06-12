Cancel
Telecom Companies Win Injunction to Put New York's Affordable Internet Law on Hold

 9 days ago

In a huge win for internet service providers, a federal judge on Friday granted a preliminary injunction to stall a New York law mandating affordable internet for low-income households.

New York $15 Internet Plan Requirement is on Hold for Now

The state of New York’s plan to require broadband providers to offer a $15 monthly internet plan to low-income households is on hold—at least for now. The U.S. Eastern District Court of New York issued a preliminary injunction to prevent the state from enforcing the rule while awaiting a final decision on the legality of the $15 plan requirement.
Judge Blocks New York Law Requiring Affordable Broadband

A federal decide issued a short-term injunction from a New York regulation requiring very affordable broadband. The legislation, identified as the Reasonably priced Broadband Act, was passed in April and would apply to about 7 million small-money New Yorkers. In issuing the injunction, the decide said the law would lead...
New Yorkers needing affordable internet will have to wait

Internet access is, according to New York’s Eastern District Judge Dennis R. Hurley, a “modern necessity.” Unfortunately, Judge Hurley wrote those words in an injunction, filed today, to stall a piece of progressive legislation which would have mandated affordable internet availability to all living in New York State — and which would have come into effect early next week.
