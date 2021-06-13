Top iPad games gone free

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleEvery day at 00:01 PST, our exciting new algorithm searches iTunes’ nearly 2 million apps for the top iPad games just gone free that day. From the hundreds of apps it finds, our algorithm selects only the 20 best apps iPad games free for the day to include in that day’s...

pocketgamer.com

Top 15 best Halloween games for iPad and iPhone (iOS)

Are you ready to get spooked? The spookiest Halloween games for iPhone are just around the corner. Or in this case, just behind the blue button below. Halloween is just around the corner - pumpkins have been carved, pumpkin spice everything is around, people keep talking about spooky games. I love Autumn - and I love seeing all of the games that are out to continue to take you into this Halloween-festive world where you can live in spooky, scary worlds. I am not the biggest horror fan, but horror goes hand in hand with Halloween, so of course we need to add some terrifying games to this list - but that’s not all you will find!
pocketgamer.com

Top 25 best JRPGs for iPhone and iPad (iOS)

There are RPGs, and then there are JRPGs. Japan's take on the West-spawned genre is just as obsessed with hit points and deep fantasy lore, but it applies a unique swagger and sensibility to proceedings. JRPGs routinely give you outlandish characters, often with spiky hair and amnesia, and perhaps even...
TechRadar

The best Apple Arcade games for iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV

Apple Arcade is a subscription service that gives you unlimited access to a selection of great games that you can play on Apple devices. It’s easy to pick up any iOS device right now, sign up for a month long free trial and hit download on whatever looks fun. However,...
hackernoon.com

Days Gone 2 Denied by Sony: This Game Needs to Happen

A pitch for Days Gone 2 was denied by Sony. This is beyond devastating news to fans of the first game as it was quite exceptional. If you’re interested in supporting the making of a sequel to this legendary game, consider signing the Days Gone 2 petition on change.org. With that said, let’s take a look at all of the reasons why a sequel desperately needs to happen.
stevivor.com

Epic Games Store November 2021 free games

Another month means more freebies. Epic Games Store November 2021 free games are starting to be detailed by Epic Games and its partners, and this post details all the freebies that players can nab up. As always, we’ll continue to update this story as the month progresses. We’ll also ensure...
noobfeed.com

Top Games For Streaming In 2021

Today almost everyone knows what game streaming is. One in five watches streams on Twitch or YouTube channels. Thanks to their charisma, popular game streamers are gaining the attention of young people with incredible speed, becoming almost heroes of our time. Streaming is a completely new format for presenting information,...
pocketgamer.com

Top 57 best soft launch mobile games for iPhone, iPad or Android

If you've been looking for something new and exciting, maybe something that isn't even available worldwide, and could well be the next big thing, then look no further, you've found the list of the best games currently in soft launch, and we've brought all of the best into one place.
Gamespot

Best Free PC Games: 20 Great Free-To-Play Games

Gaming isn't a cheap hobby unless you're prepared to get dirty while scratching at the bottom of a bargain bin, but fortunately there are plenty of games that'll appeal to anyone who has to juggle a tight budget. The current landscape of video games is overflowing with free-to-play titles, gaming experiences that offer a sizable portion of content while tempting you to drop some cash on extra content such as season passes or some dazzling armor in the online store. If you've got a stable internet connection and enough space on your device, these free PC games are well worth looking trying thanks to the fact that they are, well, free out of the gate.
Roxana Anton

WhatsApp Will Disappear Starting November: the List of Devices

It's probably not a secret anymore that the famous company is going to "retire", starting November 1st. This is not a short-notice notification, as the messagery company had already announced it, since last year (2020). WhatsApp is not going to work for certain smartphones anymore.
osxdaily.com

How to End Free Apple One Trial Subscription on iPhone & iPad

Did you give the Apple One subscription trial a try, but determined you not interested in paying for Apple One? Perhaps, you just wanted to check out all the services and changed your mind? In that case, you may want to cancel your free Apple One trial before it expires to avoid getting charged by Apple.
TECHNOLOGY
romper.com

Here Are 20 iPad Games You Can Let Your 3-Year-Old Play Guilt-Free

Need a second to finish making lunch? Or just one moment to complete a sentence without being interrupted by your energetic 3-year-old looking to you for round-the-clock quarantine entertainment? Don’t fret about reaching for the screen. There are great app options for even the most precocious toddlers. In fact, the best iPad games for your 3-year-old will keep them busy and teach them a thing or two, and they probably won't even notice the second part happening.
CELL PHONES
SPY

Amazon Is Already Offering Major Black Friday Discounts — Shop the Best Ones Now (Updated)

We’re all trying to get a head start on shopping this year. There’s a lot of reasons for that. First of all, all sorts of shipping delays going on right now means our packages may take longer to arrive, but also, the earlier we start, the more time we have to find a great deal on the items on our holiday gift and wish lists. Thankfully, stores seem to be on the same page as us, and some are starting their Black Friday sales early. Like, October early. Amazon has launched a pre-Black Friday sale that they call “Black Friday-worthy deals,”...
SHOPPING
CNET

Google Photos' unlimited free storage is gone. Here's how to get more space

Google Photos ended its unlimited free storage policy for photos and videos as of June 1. Now any new photos and videos you upload will count toward the free 15GB of storage that comes with every Google account. But don't worry: The photos or videos you uploaded before then won't be part of the cap. And Google has added a new free tool to help you manage your storage quota.
TECHNOLOGY
csusignal.com

Free RPG Day at Blackrowan Games

Free RPG Day drew gamers from all over to Tracy, CA for the Annual Free RPG Day event. I am an avid Star Trek fan who spends his days trying to find time to play tabletop roleplaying games or board games. I also work for KCSS 91.9 Stan State's radio station.
imdb.com

Top 5 iPad Deals to Shop Before the Holiday Season Begins

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Between shipping and supply delays and global chip shortages, laptops, notebooks, tablet, gaming...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Best fitness trackers in 2021: Get in shape with style

Wearables have become a big part of smart tech in the past few years, and while there are tons of smartwatches out there with fitness features, those looking to up their fitness game will want to get a dedicated fitness tracker to keep up with all their workouts. Not only do these more fitness-focused devices often offer more features, but they can also offer better ways to track your progress overall. Additionally, you won’t have to worry about all the extra features a smartwatch might bring getting in the way. With so many fitness trackers to choose from, though, finding the...
TECHNOLOGY

