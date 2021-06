SAN ANTONIO -- Juneteenth is Saturday, June 19. It's also known as Emancipation Day, marking the day Texas became the last state in the confederacy to free slaves. An event is happening this weekend to honor the day and it's free for you to attend. The 2021 Juneteenth Block Party and Fair will run from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the parking lot of Alamo Beer Company.