Latest Michigan news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EDT

DIGITAL DIVIDE-DETROIT

Campaign aims to improve internet access for some in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — A new campaign to help close Detroit’s digital divide will provide a monthly $50 internet access credit and one-time $100 subsidy for a laptop, desktop computer or tablet to eligible city residents. The EBB 313 program streamlines access to the Emergency Broadband Benefit, a federal program that subsidizes the cost of internet and technological devices for eligible households, which include those at or below 135% of the federal poverty guidelines, or that participate in certain assistance programs. Detroit’s area code is 313. The campaign was announced this week.

PRIVATE PROPERTY-HUNTING ACCESS

DNR enrolling property owners in hunting access program

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources is enrolling private property owners in some parts of the state in a program that pays them to allow controlled public hunting access on their land. Interested landowners should have at least 40 acres of land with some wildlife habitat, such as forest, brush, grassland and/or wetland. Priority will be given to land near urban and suburban areas with limited public access. Enrollment in the DNR Hunting Access Program also will focus on areas where the distance to public land is more than 30 miles, land with sharp-tailed grouse hunting opportunities in the eastern Upper Peninsula and counties where bovine tuberculosis has been identified in the northeastern Lower Peninsula.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-EMERGENCY LAW

State board ordered to OK bill to end emergency powers law

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court has unanimously ordered the state elections board to certify a veto-proof initiative that would let Republican legislators wipe from the books a law Gov. Gretchen Whitmer used to issue sweeping pandemic orders. The decision Friday came after two Democrats on the Board of State Canvassers opposed ratifying the ballot measure in April, despite a finding from the elections bureau that enough signatures had been collected. The justices say the four-member panel “has a clear legal duty to certify the petition.” The canvassers are expected to meet soon to certify the petition.

PRISONER KILLED

Prisoner stabbed, killed after fight in breakfast line

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan prison inmate has died after being stabbed during a fight Friday at the Cotton prison near Jackson. The fight involved more than a dozen inmates at breakfast. Spokeswoman Brianna Brugel says one prisoner was treated at a hospital and returned to the prison. Thirteen prisoners involved in the fight were detained by corrections officers.

JUDGE-MISCONDUCT

Court: Judge who lost race gets 6-year ban for misconduct

LAPEER, Mich. (AP) — A judge who lost reelection in November while a misconduct case against him was pending will be barred from serving again for six years. The Michigan Supreme Court announced the result Friday against former Lapeer County Judge Byron Konschuh. The misconduct case against Konschuh stemmed from acts that occurred when he was a judge and years earlier when he was a prosecutor. Konschuh deposited at least 42 checks totaling more than $1,000 into his personal accounts when he was prosecutor. They were fees owed by a collections company hired in bad check cases. Konschuh argued that he used the money to reimburse a portion of his personal spending on office snacks and other expenses.

FOUR SHOT-DETROIT DRIVE-BY

Man slain, 2 others and boy wounded during drive-by shooting

DETROIT (AP) — Three men and a 6-year-old boy have been shot during a drive-by shooting on Detroit’s westside. Police say the victims were outside about 6:30 p.m. Thursday when shots were fired in their direction from a passing SUV. Four men were inside the vehicle which was driven away. A 51-year-old man was pronounced dead at a hospital. The other men, ages 38 and 22, and the boy were in stable condition at the hospital. No arrests have been made.

UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN-DOCTOR-SEXUAL ASSAULT

Schembechler son, players say Michigan coach knew of abuse

NOVI, Mich. (AP) — One of late University of Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler’s sons and two of his former players have described in detail how they were molested by the team’s longtime doctor and how Schembechler turned a blind eye when they told him about it. Matt Schembechler, and former players Daniel Kwiatkowski and Gilvanni Johnson told similar stories during a news conference Thursday about how Dr. Robert E. Anderson, who died in 2008, molested and digitally penetrated them during physical exams decades ago. They also talked about how Bo Schembechler, who died in 2006 and whose statue stands outside a university building that bears his name, refused to protect them and allowed Anderson to continue abusing players and other patients for years.

MICHIGAN BUDGET-FEDERAL AID

Whitmer seeks $250M for parks; Senate has $1.5B bridge plan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has called for spending a “historic” $250 million in federal coronavirus relief aid to upgrade state parks and trails. Thursday’s announcement comes as Senate Republicans propose a $1.5 billion plan to fix deteriorating local bridges. They’re the latest proposals added to the mix as the Democratic governor and Legislature consider how to use $6.5 billion in discretionary COVID-19 funding included in a rescue package. Whitmer says the pandemic disproportionately hit the tourism industry and hospitality sector, and that funds should be used to help tourism-reliant communities rebound. She points to a backlog of maintenance requests at parks.

LOTTERY WINNER-BODY

Lottery winner in 2010 food stamp flap found dead in river

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan lottery winner who made headlines in 2010 when he collected food stamps despite getting nearly $1 million has been found dead in a river. Police say the body found last Saturday in the Tittabawassee River was identified as 69-year-old Leroy Fick of Auburn. The cause of death was not disclosed. Fick collected nearly $1 million after taking the lump-sum option on a $2 million lottery prize. He said he still received food stamp benefits because large lottery winnings apparently didn’t disqualify him. The Michigan Legislature changed the law after another lottery winner reported similar circumstances.

AP-US-AUTOMATIC-BRAKING-REQUIREMENT

US to seek automated braking requirement for heavy trucks

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. auto safety regulators say they will move to require or set standards for automatic emergency braking systems on new heavy trucks. The regulatory stance is an about-face from policies under the Trump administration, which opposed many vehicle safety regulations. The Department of Transportation announced the change Friday when it released its spring regulatory agenda. The department’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration also says it will set rigorous testing standards for autonomous vehicles and develop a national database to document automated vehicle crashes. The announcement comes two days after four people were killed when a milk tanker going too fast collided with seven passenger vehicles on a Phoenix freeway.