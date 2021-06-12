EMC GIRLS BASEBALL MAKES IT TO STATE TOURNAMENT

The East Montgomery County 6U Allstars are a group of 6-year-old girls with a desire to play baseball. The team formed in May with Head Coach Rai Duenas, and Assistant Coaches Laci Seaton, Bryan Hosler, Zach Poore, and Casey Hendrix. Most of the girls had some baseball experience mostly with T-Ball. It was a bit of a learning curve but they caught on quickly. They played one game a week and practiced three times a week. They caught on so quickly that they were able to make it to the Division Tournament. After defeating Tarkington, Cleveland, Liberty, Anahuac, Dayton, and Huffman with most of the games over 25-runs each they earned a slot in the State Tournament later this month in Sulpher Springs. The games are pitched by the coaches and are 5-innings or one and one-half hours each. Tuesday night the girls had a big surprise as they returned from the final win in Huffman they were met at the county line by Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables and given an escort to New Caney.