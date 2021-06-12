Prct. 4 is not there for the safety of the people, they are there to generate revenue to buy toys.

Source: https://www.reddit.com/r/houston/comments/nxvouk/prct_4_is_not_there_for_the_safety_of_the_people/ Author: /u/Justyburger at Houston, TX. I was leaving work today right outside of old town spring. I got behind a Ford Explorer headed towards 45 north. This Ford was literally driving on the left side on a 2 way street. She caused 3 people to drive into the ditch. She even side swiped one sedan, bounced off, and kept going. I called 911 to report what was happening. The first 911 person asked me where we were so I told them. As soon as I gave the plate number, he hung up on me.