When I was first pinning for the farm I was looking for ideas on how to make it feel interesting architecturally but in a classic/casual way. It’s a lot harder than you think. While we are gut-renovating this baby and yes many things will technically be new, we don’t want it to feel “new” by any stretch of the means. We need design elements that will give it the quirk and charm it honestly lacked in the first place. I found some photos of interior shutters and fell in LOVE with the idea. They bring in so much warmth and interest in a way that feels really solid, grounded totally classic, and yet unexpected. See for yourself.