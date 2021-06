Even when the Wales players look in the mirror here, they see evidence of an attempt to locate the spirit of 2016. Five years ago, the motto was #togetherstronger as they journeyed to a semi-final. This time, the players found the message ‘Goray Chwarae Cyd Chwarae’ (‘the best play is team play‘) attached to the mirrors of their hotel rooms when they arrived on Monday. The words were first stitched into the Wales crest, exactly 70 years ago. ‘A nice little touch when you first get here,’ Joe Allen reflected. ‘A little bit of home. It sums up what we’re about.’