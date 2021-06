Belgium, as one of the main favourites for Euro 2020, will have plenty of eyeballs on them tonight when they take on Russia, one of the co-hosts for this tournament.Roberto Martinez’s Red Devils are in Russia without Kevin De Bruyne or Axel Witsel, but they still have plenty of firepower in the first of two games in this Group B, with Denmark also ready to host Belgium in front of their own fans in Copenhagen.That will complicate what should otherwise be a straight-forward group for Belgium, with Finland completing the quartet.Belgium’s qualification campaign was sensational, scoring 40 and conceding...