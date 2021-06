Intense as #### so far. 1–1. Mexico had a 2nd goal ruled out for offsides and then usa scored the equalizer a minute later. Awesome stuff. Ugly. As. Sin. Looked like El Tri was just going to walk us around the park early, but man, the kids surely did rally. Half our kids don't even have to shave yet, but that is a mighty talented pack of guys, and if you look at where they play...I just shake my head. Chelsea. Juventus. Barcelona. Man City. Borussia Dortmund. Red Bull Leipzig. Roma. Porto. Lille. Galatasaray. Wolfsburg. Pretty much pick a Euro League or Champions League team right now, we've got a player on it, which is why we somehow won despite the fact that they aren't shaving yet.