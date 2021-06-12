Cancel
Rockford, IL

4 Movies that were filmed in Rockford

Just Go
Just Go
 11 days ago

Denise Jans / Unsplash

Rockford is a city in Winnebago County, Illinois located in the far northern part of the state. It is situated on the banks of the Rock River. Rockford is the fourth-largest city in the state and the 171st most populous in the United States. According to the 2019 United States Census, the estimated population of Rockford was 145,609.

Rockford is nicknamed “The Forest City”, as it is known for various venues of cultural or historical significance including Anderson Japanese Gardens, Klehm Arboretum, The Coronado Theatre, and the Burpee Museum of Natural History. Due to its location in the Midwest, naturally, a deciduous forest, Rockford’s climate has four clearly defined seasons. Summers are usually hot and humid and winters can bring bitterly cold Artic air masses.

Some of the movies filmed in this city are mentioned below.

Minding the Gap (2018):

This sports documentary is directed by Bing Liu. A fun fact about this movie is that it was shot in the span of 12 years. This movie was nominated for around 79 awards out of which it won 58 awards. Not only this but it was also nominated for one Oscar award.

This raw, beautiful, and intimate movie revolves around the life of three young men who are best friends. Their household situation is not very peaceful so they all decide to escape their volatile families in their Rust-Belt hometown. As they face adult responsibilities, unexpected revelations threaten their decade-long friendship.

Filming Locations:

Rockfield, Illinois

Denver, Colorado

Winterfall (2015):

This action-thriller movie is written and directed by Zach Spotts. It starred Jackson Snorek, Zach Spotts, and Nicholas Schanstra. The story revolves around the life of a CIA Field Operative Steven Daniels. When a WMD goes up on the black market to the highest bidder, Steven Daniels is dispatched to find the seller and also seize the weapon. For getting to this bidder, Steven first must face an anime with no mercy and conscience. He must act smart and cautiously in order to finish the task given to him and also save himself.

Filming Locations:

Rockford, Illinois

The Darkening (2012):

This horror-thriller drama movie is written by Dan Young (screenplay), and Jack L. Young (screenplay), and it is directed by Jack L. Young. This movie has a tagline of “Evil has come home.”

The story revolves around the life of a young man who just moved back into his old hometown after leaving his house empty for 20 years. He moves back in an effort to end his chronological nightmares from witnessing his mother being brutally murdered when he was just a young boy. But when he comes back to his house, a dark and mysterious stranger begins killing local townsfolk. The young man becomes the prime suspect and must uncover the truth behind his connection to the Darkening.

Filming Locations:

Rockford, Illinois

Freeport, Illinois

Language of a Broken Heart (2011):

This comedy romance movie is written by Juddy Talt, and Rocky Powell. This movie stars Juddy Talt, Kate French, and Julie White. The story revolves around the life of a male neurotic best-selling author. He writes novels based on love, romance, and hope. He finds his love story to be loyal and perfect. But one day he finds his fiance with another man. He feels betrayed and goes into a shock. When this happens he starts reflecting on his relationship and the choices he made and he understands that he had numerous romantic failures. He loses all his hope of finding love. But as he is moving on he finds hope to love again with a quirky antiquarian bookseller.

Filming Locations:

Rockford, Illinois

Dallas, Texas

McKinney, Texas

New York City, New York

Which one of these movies is your favorite? Let us know!

